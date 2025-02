ECHL Transactions - February 28

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 28, 2025:

Adirondack:

add Ryan Nolan, F activated from reserve

delete Andre Ghantous, F placed on reserve

Allen:

add Harrison Blaisdell, F activated from reserve

add Jared Westcott, F activated from reserve

delete Jay Powell, D placed on reserve

delete Noah Kane, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Mikael Robidoux, F acquired from Greenville 2/26

add Dalton Duhart, F activated from reserve

add Marko Jakovljevic, D activated from reserve

add Carson Kosobud, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Jonny Evans, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Carter Berger, D recalled by Hartford

delete Eddie Matsushima, F loaned to San Diego

delete Sam Coatta, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Brayden Guy, F acquired from Allen 2/25

add Landon Cato, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Brayden Guy, F placed on reserve

delete Steven MacLean, D placed on reserve

delete Jon Gillies, G traded to Orlando

delete Jon Gillies, G placed on reserve 2/26

Florida:

add Jordan Sambrook, D returned from loan by Henderson

add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

delete Ben Brar, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Sean Allen, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Zach Jordan, F activated from reserve

add Nolan Volcan, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Dustyn McFaul, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve

delete Ethan Keppen, F recalled by Bakersfield

Greenville:

add Jacob Ingham, G activated from reserve

add Brent Pedersen, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Parker Berge, D recalled by Ontario

delete Colton Incze, G placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Francesco Arcuri, F assigned from Texas by Dallas

add Connor Punnett, D assigned from Texas by Dallas

add Ty Pelton-Byce, F activated from reserve

delete Reece Harsch, D placed on reserve

delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Nick Grima, D activated from reserve

add Sam Rhodes, F activated from reserve

add Zach Bannister, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Logan Neaton, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Kevin Lynch, F placed on reserve

delete Dakota Seaman, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Brody Crane, F activated from reserve

add Brayden Hislop, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Dante Fantauzzi, D placed on reserve

delete Justin McRae, F placed on reserve

delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Garrett VanWyhe, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Philip Beaulieu, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Theo Calvas, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve

delete Jackson Stewart, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Andrei Bakanov, F activated from reserve

delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add David Gagnon, F activated from reserve

add Artyom Borshyov, D activated from reserve

delete Aaron Hyman, D placed on reserve

delete Tyler Burnie, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Sawyer Boulton, F activated from reserve

add Robbie Stucker, D activated from reserve

delete Robert Calisti, D placed on reserve

delete Matt Brown, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Justin Nachbaur, F assigned by Hershey

delete Dean Loukus, F placed on reserve

delete Seth Eisele, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Zac Funk, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Tahoe:

add Simon Pinard, F activated from reserve

delete Adam Robbins, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Tanner Palocsik, D activated from reserve

add Josh Nodler, F activated from reserve

delete Jed Pietila, D placed on reserve

delete C.J. Hayes, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Michael Farren, F returned from loan by San Diego

add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Luke Lush, G activated from reserve

Utah:

add Matt Araujo, D acquired from Rapid City 2/27 (a.m.)

delete Christian Hausinger, D placed on family leave

delete Neil Shea, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Sergei Murashov, G activated from reserve

delete Jaxon Castor, G placed on reserve

Wichita:

add Caleb Huffman, D activated from reserve

add Ryan Finnegan, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Luke Grainger, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Griffin Loughran, F activated from reserve

delete Riley Ginnell, F placed on reserve

