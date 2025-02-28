Game Day #51 - Norfolk Admirals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières
February 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières begin a three-games-in-three-days weekend series at Colisée Vidéotron against the (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) Norfolk Admirals.
Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:
#8 Chris Jandric: The defenceman was the overtime hero in Sunday's win against Adirondack when he potted the deciding goal. He has 6-25-31 totals in 34 games this season.
#18 Xavier Cormier: With Jakov Novak being sent up to the AHL's Laval Rocket, the older of the Cormier brothers now becomes the Lions' top point-getter with 44 points in 46 games.
#33 Luke Cavallin: The netminder is likely to get the start tonight; He'll be looking for redemption after being in goal when the Admirals defeated the Lions in a shootout during Norfolk's last visit to Trois-Rivières.
Players to watch for the Norfolk Admirals:
#94 Brady Fleurent: All eyes will be on the Admirals' leading scorer. With 59 points in 50 games, he ranks second in the ECHL; he has seven points in seven games against the Lions this year.
#10 Filip Fornaa-Svensson: His 21 goals in 38 games this season clearly indicate the rookie was an excellent signing by Norfolk. His top-flight shot has been in evidence in the encounters against the Lions, as he has scored twice against Trois-Rivières this year.
#32 Thomas Milic: Recently sent to the Admirals by the AHL's Manitoba Moose, the goaltender has won three of his six starts. He won four of his five starts against the Lions - including one by shutout - in the 2023-24 season.
The teams will also square off on Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron. Puck drop for both games is 3:00 p.m.
