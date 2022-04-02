Thunder Closes Six-Game Road Trip Tonight in KC

Wichita Thunder forward Carter Johnson (left) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, closes a six-game road trip this evening with a visit to Independence to face the Mavericks.

Both teams are coming off of losses last night. The Thunder lost in Tulsa, 5-3. Kansas City fell at home to Allen, 3-1.

Brayden Watts tallied two goals last night. He set a new career-high with 11 goals this season and recorded his first two-goal game of the season.

Stephen Johnson recorded three helpers last night, which is a season-high for a helpers in a game for the second-year forward. He has 26 points (9g, 17a) in 34 games this season.

Jake Wahlin made a good first impression last night. He put the Thunder on the board late in the first period and added an assist in the second frame. He finished with two points and was a +1 in his first game in a Thunder uniform.

Wichita sits in seventh place in the Mountain Division with 57 points and a .445 winning percentage. Kansas City is in sixth place with 64 points and a .485 mark.

The two teams will face each other four times down the stretch including tonight. After a pair of contests against Allen next weekend, the Thunder will face Kansas City in the final three games of the regular season.

Nick Pastujov leads the Mavericks with 49 points. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 52 points.

Join us for our final two games of the season-series against heated rival, Allen. On Saturday, April 9, we are celebrating Hockey is For Everyone. Get two premium tickets and a rainbow Thunder pennant for $40 ($75 value) by using code PACK or through the Thunder office. The team will be wearing a special Hockey is for Everyone uniform that will be auctioned online on the DASH Auction platform.

Team Photo Night is Sunday, April 10. The first 1,000 fans get a complimentary team photo, courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods, Novacare. BG Products and Butler Community College.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

