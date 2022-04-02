Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays: April 2, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (31-27-5-1 / .531) face the South Carolina Stingrays (24-36-6-0 / .409) for the final time in the 2021-22 regular season tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Tonight's game is First Responders Appreciation Night, presented by VyStar Credit Union. Tonight's games includes the 2 p.m. Guns N' Hoses charity hockey game between the Central Florida Enforcers (police) vs. Orange County Fire Rescue (fire). $2 from each ticket sold will support the charities of the Central Florida Enforcers (Concerns of Police Survivors - C.O.P.S.) and Orange County Fire Rescue (St. Baldrick's Foundation).

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Orlando is 4-2-1-0 against the Stingrays this season.

Michael Brodzinski leads the Solar Bears in scoring against South Carolina this season with 10 points (1g-9a) in six games; he enters tonight's match with a four-game assist streak (6a).

Zach Émond is expected to get the start tonight for the Solar Bears.

Kevin Lohan is expected to dress tonight, in what will be his 200th game with Orlando - the Solar Bears captain ranks third in team history in games played, behind only Chris LeBlanc (235) and Eric Baier (236).

Maxim Cajkovic has a four-game point streak (3g-2a).

Orlando leads the ECHL with 19 wins when tied after the first period.

The Stingrays relieved Ryan Blair of head coaching duties on March 7, appointing Brendan Kotyk as the team's interim head coach. Since the change behind the bench, South Carolina has gone 6-6-0-0 in its last 12 contests.

