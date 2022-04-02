K-Wings Ground Komets, Justin Taylor Now No. 3 All-Time

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (34-29-1-0) took it to the Fort Wayne Komets (36-22-6-1) from the very start, Matheson Iacopelli stayed redhot and Justin Taylor (453) made history in the 4-2 victory on the road Saturday.

Quick, fast and in a hurry is exactly how Head Coach Nick Bootland wanted to start this game in order to continue March's momentum into April and that's exactly what he got.

On the game-winner, with the K-Wings leading 2-1 just over halfway through the second period, Matheson Iacopelli (20) ripped one in from top of the left circle immediately following the Kyle Blaney (28) faceoff win.

Iacopelli now has 5 goals in the last three contests with three game-winners. Matheson now owns the team lead in the GWG category, amassing all 5 since March 8.

On Erik Bradford's (19) empty net goal to seal the game, captain Justin Taylor (28) passed Kory Karlander (452) to move into sole possession of No. 3 all-time for points scored in K-Wings history. Blaney (29) also assisted on the goal.

Back to the quick. It took just 28 seconds for the K-Wings to open the game's scoring as Justin Murray (6) climbed the slot and buried the goal to give the K-Wings the 1-0 lead. Jake Slaker (19) and Tanner Sorenson (27) assisted on the score.

Fort Wayne was able to tie the game at one before the first intermission, but Sorenson (20) ensured the K-Wings would finish the second period on top 2-1.

Sorenson scored from behind the net, shooting from the trapezoid line below the post, and the puck redirected off a Fort Wayne skate and in. Jake Slaker (20) and Bradford (26) assisted on the goal.

Jake Kielly (1-1-1-0) earned his first win of the season with his 35 save effort and stole the show at times with one point blank save after another. The Komets were able to draw to within one at the 18:24 mark of the third, but Kielly and the Wings defense slammed the door shut at the finish.

The K-Wings (39) outshot the Komets in the contest and was a perfect 4 of 4 on the penalty kill.

Kalamazoo continues its weekend road trip Sunday against the Toledo Walleye (44-17-1-2) at 5:15 p.m. EDT.

