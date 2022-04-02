Solar Bears Suffer Setback in 7-3 Defeat to Stingrays

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (31-28-5-1) surrendered a season-high four first period goals before ultimately falling 7-3 to the South Carolina Stingrays (25-36-6-0) on Saturday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

The Solar Bears (.523) saw a four-game point streak snapped in the loss and fell to fifth in the South Division behind Greenville (.523), which picked up a 3-2 win against Atlanta.

South Carolina scored twice on its first four shots of the contest, chasing Zach Émond from the net for Orlando. Maxim Cajkovic scored to get the Solar Bears on the board, but the Stingrays reeled off two more in the first and another in the second before Tristin Langan scored in the third period.

South Carolina added a pair of empty-net goals that bookended a Luke Boka tally for Orlando to cap the scoring.

1st Period

SC Goal: Kevin Fitzgerald (1) at 2:04. Assisted by Andrew Cherniwchan.

SC Goal: Carter Turnbull (2) at 8:04. Assisted by Jonny Evans and Derek Gentile.

ORL Goal: Maxim Cajkovic (8) at 10:35.

SC Goal: Kevin O'Neil (5) at 16:10.

SC Goal: Cam Strong (6) at 19:59. Assisted by Jade Miller and Justin Florek.

SHOTS: ORL 6, SC 11

2nd Period

SC Goal: Lawton Courtnall (13) at 8:55. Assisted by Jade Miller.

SHOTS: ORL 9, SC 13

3rd Period

ORL Goal: Tristin Langan (15) at 9:30. Assisted by Aaron Luchuk and Cole Moberg.

SC Goal: Kevin O'Neil (6) [EN] at 15:47. Assisted by Kevin Fitzgerald.

ORL Goal: Luke Boka (16) at 16:27. Assisted by Kevin Lohan and Chad Duchesne.

SC Goal: Cam Strong (7) [EN] at 17:51. Assisted by Lawton Courtnall.

SHOTS: ORL 21, SC 7

Goaltending

ORL: Zach Émond, 2-for-4; Brad Barone [L], 22-for-25

SC: Ryan Bednard, 33-for-36

NOTABLES:

Orlando finished their regular season series with South Carolina with a 4-3-1-0 record.

Brad Barone tied Clint Windsor (2020-21) with his 45th appearance of the season, matching the club mark for appearances in a single season by a goaltender.

Cajkovic's goal extended his point streak to five games (4g-2a).

Aaron Luchuk's assist on Langan's goal extended his point streak to four games (4g-3a).

Kevin Lohan skated in his 200th game with the Solar Bears, becoming just the third player in team history to do so, behind only Chris LeBlanc (235) and Eric Baier (236).

Chad Duchesne picked up his 50th career assist with a helper on the goal from Luke Boka.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return to action when they host the Florida Everblades on Monday, April 4, at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

