Flodell, Royals Deny Lions Late Comeback for Afternoon Win

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Trois-Rivières Lions, 2-1, Saturday, Apr. 2 at Colisée Vidéotron. Royals goaltender Logan Flodell saved 36 of 37 shots while Lions goalie Phillipe Desrosiers saved 17 of 19 shots.

After a scoreless first period, Trois-Rivières outshot Reading 15 shots to six. The Royals, however, converted first with the game's opening goal 5:49 into the second period on the power play. Frank DiChiara snapped a shot through Desrosiers' pads as the final part of a tic-tac-toe connection between Trevor Gooch, Kenny Hausinger and DiChiara for his 14th goal of the season. DiChiara has now scored the first goal in consecutive games as well as Reading's last three wins.

Reading extended their lead 12:21 into the third period on an odd-man rush that put the Royals ahead, 2-0. Grant Cooper skated with the puck into Trois-Rivières' zone and shot the puck across Desrosiers' 6'2" frame for his sixth goal of the season.

The Lions cut the deficit to one, scoring with 5:05 remaining in regulation. After a scrum ensued for a loose puck in Flodell's crease, Julien Nantel fed the puck to Mathieu Gagnon in the slot. The defenseman shot the puck past three Royals skaters as well as Trois-Rivières' forward Nicolas Lariviere piled up in the Royals' goal crease. The goal went under review and stood as a good goal for Gagnon's fourth goal of the season.

Reading held the Lions to four shots on net the final five minutes of regulation and Flodell saved them all to improve his record to 8-1-0-1 with the Royals.

The Royals stay in Trois-Rivières to take on the Lions on Sunday, Apr. 3, at 4:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron.

