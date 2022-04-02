Blades Overpower Steelheads 3-1

ESTERO, Fla. - For the second time of the three-game series, the Everblades (37-19-6-4) came from behind to topple the Idaho Steelheads (35-29-2-1) on Saturday night, erupting with three goals in the final period to claim a 3-1 win at Hertz Arena.

Much like Friday's game, the first period saw no scoring in a battle of two defenses. The Everblades outshot the Steelheads 11-7 and the lone penalty went against Idaho's A.J. White on a roughing call.

The Steelheads broke the scoreless draw in the second period when Will Merchant formed a rush alongside Ryan Dmowski and hammered his shot home at the 15:56 marker. The Blades were unable to respond by the second intermission with Idaho goaltender Jake Kupsky denying all 21 shots faced after 40 minutes of play.

The first Everblades goal after five combined scoreless periods came off the stick of Jake Jaremko at 6:58 of the third stanza. The play developed on the team's second power-play of the night to tie the game at 1-1. Florida's Matteo Gennaro banged in a chance from the goal line just 1:06 later as the Blades gained a 2-1 edge. It was Gennaro's first goal in an Everblades jersey and his tenth of the season after previous appearances with the Wichita Thunder.

Derek Angeli (17:28) also scored his first of the season with the Blades, pushing in a rebound from the crease on an initial shot from John McCarron. Angeli's insurance was the finale for the Everblades as they secured the 3-1 victory. Parker Gahagen continued his winning ways in net with a 21-save victory after besting Idaho in Wednesday's series opener. With Saturday's 3-1 outcome, the Everblades have clinched a spot in the 2022 Kelly Cup Finals.

The Everblades will embark on a four-game road trip beginning this Monday, April 4 with a stop in Central Florida to play the Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop is set for 7:00pm and the game will be covered on FloHockey.TV as well as Mixlr at www.mixlr.com/florida-everblades.

