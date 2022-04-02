Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Gladiators

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (28-26-5-4) vs. Atlanta Gladiators (41-20-3-1)

April 2, 2022 | 7:05 PM | Regular Season Game #64

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Riley Yerkovich (7)

Linesmen: Shane Gustafson (87), Ben Shiley (92)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

GLADIATORS SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (3-8-0-2) Home: (2-3-0-1) Away: (1-5-0-1)

Last Meeting:

April 1, 2022 Greenville 3 at Atlanta 4

Next Meeting:

April 3, 2022 Greenville at Atlanta

QUICK BITS

FRIDAY FALL:

The Swamp Rabbits fell 4-3 to the Atlanta Gladiators in shootouts on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Ethan Somoza found Anthony Rinaldi wide open on the back post at the 18:11 mark of the first period; Rinaldi buried the puck in the back of the net and created the 1-0 score line that carried into the second frame. In the second period, Atlanta's Carlos Fornaris put the Gladiators on the board and tied the game at the 4:32 mark. The score did not remain tied for long as Ethan Somoza struck at 10:55, reestablishing the Greenville lead with his first career goal. Atlanta was able to turn the tide with two goals in quick succession. Carlos Fornaris scored his second of the game at the 8:35 mark on a very long shot that found the back of the net. Peter Bates added another just 0:43 later, creating the first Gladiators lead of the night. Dallas Gerads scored an equalizer with just 0:12.7 remaining, sending the game to overtime with his fourth goal in the last seven games. The Gladiators capitalized in the shootout as Derek Nesbitt and Cody Sylvester both converted on their chances, giving the Gladiators a 4-3 victory.

SCOUTING THE GLADIATORS:

The Rabbits take on the Atlanta Gladiators two more times this weekend, finishing on the road Sunday afternoon in Duluth, GA. The Gladiators hold first place in the South Division with a 41-20-3-1 record and are 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 games. Cody Sylvester leads the scoring efforts for the Gladiators, recording 55 points in 55 games (26g, 29a). Sylvester also leads the ECHL for shorthanded assists (6), shorthanded points (9), shootout goals (3) and game winning goals (8). The primary goaltenders for Atlanta have been Tyler Parks and Chris Nell, both of whom rank in the top 15 among ECHL goaltenders.

NOWS THE TIME FOR TONY TIME:

Anthony Rinaldi has made waves for the Swamp Rabbits, posting 8 points in his last 6 games. A first period goal in last night's game ensured a three-game point streak for the French-Canadian and goals in back-to-back games. Last night's goal was Rinaldi's 3rd of the season against the Gladiators and his third in the last three meetings.

SOMOZA STEPS UO:

Former Bemidji State University Captain, Ethan Somoza made his Swamp Rabbits debut on Wednesday night and followed that stellar performance with his first career goal, in his second professional game on Friday night. Somoza recorded two assists in his pro debut, showing off his speed and knowledge of the game as he worked beautifully alongside his new teammates. On Friday against Atlanta, Somoza fed Anthony Rinaldi for the first goal of the night and scored one of his own in the second period. Somoza's first goal came in the second period as tipped the puck past Joe Murdaca on a backside feed from Dallas Gerads. Somoza played five seasons at Bemidji State University serving as captain for two seasons and alternate captain for one. In the 2021-22 NCAA season, Somoza totaled 22 points in 38 games (10g, 12a), he recorded four points in two games for the Swamp Rabbits (1g, 3a).

WHAT'S ON TAP:

The Swamp Rabbits play host to the Rapid City Rush for three games on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The Rush hold first place in the Mountain Division with a 33-21-5-5 record and have gone 6-1-1-2 over their last 10 games. Rapid City's points leader is Logan Nelson who has recorded 55 points in 49 games this season (21g, 34a). Brett Gravelle and Stephen Baylis lead the goal scoring efforts, each netting 22 goals this season. Dillon Kelley has seen the most action in goal among active goaltenders; he has appeared in 11 games and holds a 9-0-0-0 record, 2.52GAA and .922SV%.

