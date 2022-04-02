Everblades Primed for Rubber Match with Steelheads

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades and the Idaho Steelheads will face off in the rubber match of their three-game series Saturday night at Hertz Arena. The puck will drop at 7:00 pm. Idaho evened the series with a 3-0 victory Friday night, two days after the Everblades picked up a 4-3 win in the Wednesday evening series opener. With the setback on Friday, Florida saw its three-game home winning streak draw to a close.

THE OPPONENT: Following Friday night's 3-0 victory, the Idaho Steelheads (35-28-2-1), the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars and the AHL's Texas Stars, remain in third place in the Mountain Division of the ECHL's Western Conference. With a .553 points percentage, Idaho is working to lock up a playoff spot with six regular-season games left to play. They currently trail the first-place Utah Grizzlies (38-25-2-1, 79 points, .598) and the second-place Rapid City Rush (33-22-5-5, 76 points, .585). The Steelheads are working to hold off the fourth-place Allen Americans (30-25-7-1, 68 points, .540) and the fifth-place Tulsa Oilers (32-28-3-2, 69 points, .540).

THE SERIES: The Everblades and Steelheads have met 13 times, but despite Friday's loss, the Blades hold a 7-5-1 edge in the all-time series. Prior to the current series, the clubs last met during the 2015-16 season when they faced off five times. In addition to the 13 regular-season meetings, the teams also squared off in the 2004 Kelly Cup Finals, with the Steelheads prevailing in five games.

LAST TIME OUT: The Everblades offense was shut down as the visiting Steelheads shut out the good guys 3-0 Friday night. After a scoreless first period, Idaho strung together two goals exactly one minute just past the midpoint of the second period before picking up an insurance goal with just over six minutes to play. Shots were even 29-29, but Idaho's Jake Kupsky earned the clean sheet.

CLOSING IN ON A PLAYOFF SPOT: According to the ECHL Office, the Everblades can clinch a Kelly Cup Playoff berth on Saturday. An Everblades win or a Greenville loss would lock up a trip to the postseason for the boys in green and gray. Additionally, an Everblades loss in overtime or a shootout along with a Greenville loss in regulation would also do the trick. In the 24-year history of the franchise, the Everblades have qualified for the ECHL playoffs every season in which playoffs have been contested but one.

THE IRONMAN TAKES A BREATHER: With a night off in the 65th game of the campaign on Friday, Joe Pendenza became the final Everblade player to sit out a game this season. Pendenza, who ranks third on the Blades with 62 points on 25 goals and a team-high 37 assists, had appeared in each of the team's first 64 games. Pendenza and Jake Jaremko are now tied for the team lead with 64 games played.

THE CAPTAIN ROLLS ON: Captain Everblade John McCarron, who earlier this season became the Everblades' all-time career record holder in goals (150 regular season, 168 overall) and points (347 regular season, 393 overall) is nearing the top spot in assists. With 197 regular-season assists and 225 overall helpers, McCarron is closing in on Tom Buckley's regular-season (207) and overall (230) records. Johnny Mac is 10 regular-season assists and five overall apples shy of the career records that Buckley set as a Blade from 1999 through 2004.

