ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
April 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Atlanta's Turner fined, suspended
Atlanta's Michael Turner has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #861, Atlanta at Greenville, on April 1.
Turner is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 11:19 of the first period.
Turner will miss Atlanta's games at Greenville tonight (April 2), vs. Greenville tomorrow (April 3) and vs. Florida (April 6).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Allen's Skeoch fined, suspended
Allen's Darian Skeoch has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #862, Allen at Kansas City, on April 1.
Skeoch was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 8:58 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Skeoch will miss Allen's games at Tulsa tonight (April 2), vs. Tulsa (April 3) and vs. Kansas City (April 6).
