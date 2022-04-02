Admirals Crush the Icemen on Military Appreciation Night

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, defeated the Jacksonville Icemen 6-1 on Military Appreciation Night at Norfolk Scope.

The Admirals dominated from start to finish, leading almost the entire game. Alex Tonge started the offensive onslaught for Norfolk scoring a short-handed goal with 10:01 left in the first period. With the goal, Tonge has extended his current point streak to eight games.

Joe Widmar added to the Admirals' lead just three minutes later, scoring his first at Scope since joining the Admirals. Jacksonville was able to cut into the Admirals' lead early into the second period, scoring a goal from Ben Hawerchuk with 14:55 left in the period.

Norfolk responded in style, adding goals from Blake Murray, and another from Widmar to take a commanding 4-1 lead after two periods.

The third period saw the Admirals maintain their dominance, adding a few more goals to their lead.

Daniel Brickley scored the second short-handed goal of the night for Norfolk on an empty-net goal with 5:02 left in the game. Brickley has collected three points in two games since being reassigned from AHL affiliate Chicago on Thursday.

The Admirals added their final goal of the night less than a minute later, from Ryan Valentini. Valentini has 15 goals this season, and five while with Norfolk. Dylan Wells was phenomenal once again, collecting 31 saves on 32 shots against. He picked up his 16th win of the season with the victory tonight.

Norfolk collected their 24th win on the season, improving to 24-36-2-3 tonight, and 3-4 against Jacksonville this year. Norfolk is back in action tomorrow at 5 PM as they take on Jacksonville in the final matchup of the season.

