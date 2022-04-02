Hoelscher and Topatigh Score in 3-2 Defeat
April 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C - The Atlanta Gladiators (41-21-3-1) fell to the Swamp Rabbits (29-26-5-4) in a 3-2 decision at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday evening. Mitchell Hoelscher and Derek Topatigh scored Atlanta's goals while Chris Nell turned in another strong performance in net with 34 saves.
First Star: Liam Pecararo (GRN) - two goals
Second Star: Ayden MacDonald (GRN) - two assists
Third Star: John Lethemon (GRN) - 23 saves
Greenville started the scoring early in the first period after Liam Pecararo scored from the low slot (5:38).
27 seconds later, the Swamp Rabbits took a 2-0 lead when Anthony Rinaldi buried a goal from directly in front of the net (6:05).
Atlanta cut the deficit to 2-1 late in the first period after Peter Bates sent the puck to Mitchell Hoelscher in the high slot. Hoelscher then ripped a shot off the post and past Greenville goaltender John Lethemon (13:42).
The Swamp Rabbits took a 3-1 advantage midway through the second period when Liam Pecararo found the back of the net from the low slot (10:31).
The Glads made it 3-2 late in the second period after Xavier Bernard delivered the disc to Derek Topatigh on the left wing who fired a cannon past Lethemon (14:31).
Chris Nell finished his night in net for Atlanta with 34 saves on 37 shots.
The Gladiators take the ice again Sunday afternoon against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 3:00 PM at Gas South Arena.
