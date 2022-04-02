Stinil, Theut Lead Thunder to Shootout Win in KC

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita battled back from a third-period deficit and grabbed a 3-2 shootout win against Kansas City on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Brayden Watts and Peter Crinella scored in regulation while Michal Stinil tallied the shootout winner. Jake Theut stopped 31 shots to help Wichita snap an eight-game winless skid.

The Mavericks got on the board early in the first period after Carter Johnson was called for interference at 0:21. Loren Ulett put home his 10th of the year with a wrap-around that beat Theut just inside the left post to make it 1-0.

In the second, Watts scored his 12th of the year to tie the game. He stole a loose puck in the Wichita zone, skated up the left wing and whistled a shot past Matt Greenfield and tied it at one.

Mike Lee scored early in the third to give Kansas City a 2-1 advantage. He potted his 13th of the year on the power play with a wrist shot from the right circle and regained the lead for the Mavericks.

Ben Johnson thought he made it 3-1 at 6:22 when he put home a rebound after his initial shot clanked off the post. The goal was reviewed and disallowed for goaltender interference as he crashed into Theut in the crease.

Crinella tallied his team-leading 26 of the year at 8:54 to tie it at two. Billy Constantinou found him through the slot and he redirected it past Greenfield.

Kansas City was awarded a late two-man advantage with just over two minutes left. Watts was called for hooking and then Garrett Schmitz was whistled for boarding. The power play carried over into overtime after Theut made some key saves down the stretch.

In overtime, there were only two whistles with the play going back-and-forth. Both goaltenders were solid in the extra frame. Greenfield stoned Schmitz on a breakaway and Theut made a key stop in the final minute.

In the shootout, Crinella and Jay Dickman were unsuccessful in the first two rounds for Wichita. Ben Johnson was denied by Theut, but Nick Pastujov beat him with a backhand to make it 1-0.

Stephen Johnson tied it in the top of round three with a wrist shot to the glove side of Greenfield. Theut stopped Mike Lee in the bottom half and sent it tied to sudden death.

Stinil beat Greenfield with a shot through the five-hole to make it 2-1. Theut stopped Marcus Crawford in the bottom of round four and gave the Thunder a 3-2 win.

Wichita improves to 4-0 in games decided in a shootout and its 15th contest past regulation. Watts has three goals in his last two games. Constantinou has assists in back-to-back outings.

The Thunder returns home on Wednesday morning to host Tulsa starting at 10:30 a.m.

