Americans Drop First of Two to Tulsa 4-1
April 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), lost to the Tulsa Oilers 4-1 in the first game of a back-to-back on Saturday night in Oklahoma.
The Oilers jumped on the Americans for three quick goals in the first period and had a 3-0 lead six minutes in. Alex Gilmour (16), Dougie Lagrone (10), and Maxim Golod (4) all lit the lamp for Tulsa. The Americans finally got on the board two minutes later when Jackson Leppard (18) found a space in between the pads of Daniel Mannella, but that would be the last goal the Americans would score on the night.
"We got off to a tough start tonight," said Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak. "We left our goalie out to dry. He played spectacular tonight and we didn't do enough to help him."
The Oilers outshot the Americans 43-21 for the game. Penalties were also a big factor. 46 total for the Americans compared to 22 for Tulsa.
The same two clubs battle it out on Sunday afternoon in Allen at 2:05 pm. Get your tickets online at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.
