Grizzlies Gameday: Homestand Finale at Maverik Center

Rapid City Rush (33-22-5-5, 76 points, .585 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (38-25-2-1, 79 points, .598 Win %)

Saturday, April 2, 2022. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

Grizzlies Magic Number for a Playoff Spot is 5

It's the rubber match of a big three-game series vs Rapid City. It's the last game in the Grizzlies current six game homestand. After Saturday night's game the Grizzlies have 5 games left in the regular season, all of them coming against Idaho. Utah is 19-5 at home vs Mountain Division opponents. It's the final game of 12 regular season meetings between the clubs. Utah is 6-5 vs Rapid City this season. If the playoffs started today Utah would be the 1 seed and would face Allen in the first round and Rapid City would be the 2 seed and have home ice advantage against Idaho.

Last Night: Bradley, D'Astous, Tardif and Company Wins 5-2

Ben Tardif and Trey Bradley had 1 goal and 2 assists and Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead the Grizzlies to a 5-2 win over Rapid City on Friday night. Mason Mannek scored 3:16 into the 2nd period to break a scoreless tie. Dylan Fitze scored a huge insurance goal with 3:44 left in regulation to give Utah a 4-2 lead. Utah outshot Rapid City 35 to 25. Trent Miner saved 22 of 25 to earn his 14th win of the season.

Games This Week

March 30, 2022 - Rapid City 4 Utah 3 - Joey Colatarci and Nate Clurman each scored their 2nd goals of the season. Kyle Betts scored his first pro goal in the 3rd period. Utah outshot Rapid City 26 to 22. Rush forward Avery Peterson had 1 goal and 2 assists and Brett Gravelle and Gabriel Chabot each had 1 goal and 1 assist.

April 1, 2022 - Rapid City 2 Utah 5 - Bradley, D'Astous, Mannek and Tardif were each a +3 for Utah.

Saturday - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Faith and Family Night. Utah is 9-0 at home in the 3rd game of a series.

Remaining Games in Regular Season

Utah has 6 games left in the regular season.

April 2, 2022 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

April 6, 2022 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm.

April 8, 2022 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm.

April 9, 2022 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm.

April 15, 2022 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm.

April 16, 2022 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Scoreboard Watching

After Saturday night's game Rapid City will have 6 games left in the regular season. The Rush are at Greenville on April 7-8, 10 for a 3 game series and they finish the regular season on April 13, 15-16 at home against Tulsa. Rapid City is looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season. Idaho is in 3rd place in the Mountain division with a .553 points percentage. They are at Florida on Saturday night before facing the Grizz for 5 games to end their regular season. Idaho lost 4-3 at Florida on March 30 and won 3-0 at Florida behind a 29 save shutout from Jake Kupsky on April 1. Allen is in 4th place in the division with a .540 points clip. They still have 9 games to play. Tulsa is in 5th at .531 and has 7 games left. Both Allen and Tulsa are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous For League Defenseman of the Year

D'Astous came back to the Grizzlies after spending 7 days with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Last night the 3rd year pro had 1 goal and 1 assist and a +3 rating in Utah's 5-2 win on April 1. D'Astous leads Utah and all league defenseman in goals (25) and points (55). D'Astous has been instrumental to the power play as he leads the club in power play goals (9), assists (13) and points (22). He leads the team with 7 game winning goals and leads all current Grizzlies skaters with 179 shots on goal.

Grizzlies Acquire Keaton Jameson in Trade

The Grizzlies acquire forward Keaton Jameson from the Fort Wayne Komets for Future Considerations. Jameson played at the University of Manitoba from 2018-2020, 2022. In 74 games at Manitoba, he had 7 goals and 37 assists. Jameson signed with the Fort Wayne Komets on February 16, 2022, where he appeared in 9 games and had 1 assist and 2 penalty minutes. Jameson was captain of the Swan Valley Stampeders of the MJHL in the 2017-18 season.

Recent Transactions

April 2 - Grizzlies add Keaton Jameson to Roster after acquiring him in a trade before the March 31 Trade Deadline.

April 1 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

March 30 - Forward Kyle Betts Reassigned to Utah.

March 29 - Grizzlies sign goaltender Thomas Sigouin. Utah released forward Taylor Crunk.

March 26 - Grizzlies release forward Quinn Ryan.

March 25 - Grizzlies Sign Dakota Raabe

The Captain is Leading by Example

Grizzlies captain Trey Bradley returned to the Grizzlies lineup on March 25 vs Tulsa. On April 1 Bradley fell into form with a 1 goal and 2 assist performance vs Rapid City. Bradley has 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) in 35 games this season. Bradley was named captain of the Grizzlies on October 21, 2021. Bradley has 4 assists in 10 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Bradley scored 3 goals on December 29th at Rapid City, with the 3rd goal being the game winner 22 seconds into overtime. Trey scored 2 shorthanded goals vs Idaho on Jan. 14. Trey is the son of 2-time NHL All-Star Brian Bradley.

Season Series vs Rapid City

Utah is 6-5 vs Rapid City this season. Utah is 21-7-2-1 in their last 31 meetings with Rapid City. April 2nd is the 12th and final regular season meeting between the clubs. Trey Bradley has 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists) in 8 games vs RC. Ben Tardif (3 goals, 5 assists) and Tyler Penner (1 goal, 7 assists) each has 8 points vs RC.

November 5, 2021 - Rapid City 2 Utah 5 - Trey Bradley 1 goal, 2 assists. Neil Robinson scored first pro goal 2:53 into the 3rd period to break a 2-2 tie. Brian Bowen and Robinson each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Brandon Cutler and Andrew Nielsen added goals in the win. Luke Martin had 2 assists and was a +3. Peyton Jones saved 25 of 25 to earn his 2nd win of the season.

November 6, 2021 - Rapid City 3 Utah 4 - Utah got goals from Luke Martin, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Brandon

Cutler and Quinn Ryan. Utah outshot Rapid City 40 to 23. RC went 1 for 1 on the power play and Utah was 1 for 2. Peyton Jones saved 20 of 23 in the win.

December 27, 2021 - Utah 0 Rapid City 3 - Utah's 6 game win streak ended. Utah outshot RC 46 to 31. Luka Burzan had 10 shots. Matthew Boucher had 8 shots. Andrew Nielsen had 6 shots. Garrett Metcalf saved 28 of 30. Rapid City's Lukas Parik saved all 46.

December 29, 2021 - Utah 4 Rapid City 3 - Trey Bradley 3 goals. Ben Tardif 2 assists. Mason Mannek 1 goal. Luka Burzan game winning assist. Emergency starting goalie Brady Devries saves 18 of 21 in an improbable win. December 31, 2021 - Utah 1 Rapid City 3 - Christian Simeone scored Utah's lone goal. Rapid City went 3 for 7 on power play, Utah was 0 for 3.

January 1, 2022 - Utah 6 Rapid City 4 - Mason Mannek 2 goals, 1 assist. Tyler Penner 3 assists. Gehrett Sargis and Ben Tardif 1 goal, 1 assist each. Zac Robbins and Andrew Nielsen added goals. Cole Kehler saved 34 of 38 for his first Utah win.

March 4, 2022 - Utah 2 Rapid City 1 (Shootout) - Luka Burzan scored his 9th goal of the season. Peyton Jones saved 49 of 50, including all 7 shots he saw in the shootout to pick up his 14th win of the season. Charle-Edouard D'Astous won the game in the 7th round of the shootout.

March 5, 2022 - Utah 2 Rapid City 10 - Most goals allowed in a game since November 2012.

March 6, 2022 - Utah 2 Rapid City 3 - Tyler Penner and Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored for Utah.

March 30, 2022 - Rapid City 4 Utah 3 - Colatarci, Clurman and Betts each scored for Utah.

April 1, 2022 - Rapid City 2 Utah 5 - Utah outshot RC 35 to 25.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Kyle Betts, Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Dylan Fitze, Keaton Jameson, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Zac Robbins, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif, Johnny Walker.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner, Thomas Sigouin.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 38-25-2-1

Home record: 21-12. Utah has outscored opponents 118 to 97 at home.

Road record: 17-13-2-1.

Win percentage: .598. 1st place in the Mtn. Division.

Streak: Won 1.

Standings Points: 79.

Last 10: 6-4.

Goals per game: 3.32 (10th) Goals for: 219.

Goals against per game: 3.20 (13th) Goals Against: 211.

Shots per game: 31.92 (11th)

Shots against per game: 31.88 (15th)

Power Play: 37 for 207 - 17.9 % (Tied 20th)

Penalty Kill: 204 for 264- 77.3 % (25th)

Penalty Minutes: 880. 13.33 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 20 (1st).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 9.

Record When Scoring First: 19-8-0-1. Utah has scored first in 28 of 65 games this season. Utah is 19-17-2 when the opposition scores first.

Record in One Goal Games: 14-6-2-1. 23 of the 66 games have been decided by 1. 18 games have been decided by 2. Utah is 11-7 in 2 goal games.

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Games: Mason Mannek/Tyler Penner (66).

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (25).

Assists: Ben Tardif (34)

Points: D'Astous (55)

Plus/Minus: D'Astous (+22)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (114) Mason Mannek leads active Grizzlies with 97.

Power Play Points: D'Astous (22)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (9)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (13).

Shorthanded Goals: Trey Bradley/Matthew Boucher/Tardif (4)

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (201) D'Astous leads active Grizz with 179.

Shooting Percentage: Bradley (17 for 105). 16.2 %. - Minimum 100 shots.

Game Winning Goals: D'Astous (7).

Wins: Peyton Jones (15).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.918).

Goals Against Average: Metcalf (2.63)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 54 88 70 6 1 219 Utah Grizzlies 687 724 662 33 2116

Opposition 74 60 74 2 1 211 Opposition 675 734 675 19 2113

Bear Bites

Utah is 19-5 at home vs Mountain Division teams. The Grizzlies are 11-4-0-1 in the 3rd game of a series. Utah is 9-0 at home in the 3rd game of a series. Utah leads the league with 20 shorthanded goals. Utah is 26-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah has outscored opponents 88 to 60 in the 2nd periods. Utah is 2nd in the league with 10 wins when trailing after 1 period. Utah is 14-6-2-1 in one goal games.

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (2) Trey Bradley, Dylan Fitze, Mason Mannek, Ben Tardif (1).

Assist Streaks: Bradley, Nate Clurman, Austin Crossley, D'Astous, Shearer, Tardif, Christian Simeone, Johnny Walker (1)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Clurman, D'Astous, Simeone (2).

Grizzlies Player Trends

Ben Tardif averages 3.63 shots per game. Tardif has 9 games of 2 or more assists. Ben has 25 games of 4 or more shots on goal. Tardif leads the team with 17 multiple point games. Ben has a point in 30 different games this season.

Luka Burzan has a point in 11 of his last 19 games. Since February 18 Burzan has 16 points in 19 games (6 goals, 10 assists).

Luke Martin has 1 goal and 8 assists in his last 10 games.

Trey Bradley has 7 games with a +2 rating or better.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Dylan Fitze scored his first Grizzlies goal on April 1 vs RC.

James Shearer has a point in 4 of his first 5 pro games.

