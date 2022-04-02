Weekend Series Continues in Greenville for Gladiators

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Atlanta Gladiators (41-20-3-1) continue their three-game weekend series tonight against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (28-26-5-4). With a win last night, Atlanta secured a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018. Tonight is the 14th of 15 meetings this season between Atlanta and Greenville. The Gladiators own a 10-3-0-0 edge in the season series and have won the last seven encounters with the Swamp Rabbits.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits

Greenville is currently wrestling with Orlando for the final postseason spot in the South Division. With a win tonight and a Solar Bears loss tonight against the South Carolina Stingrays, the Swamp Rabbits would jump up into the fourth playoff position in the division. Greenville has played to a solid 12-4-1-1 mark in their last 16 games dating back to Feb. 27. Max Zimmer returned from the AHL in February and ranks second on Greenville with 34 points (16G-18A) behind Liam Pecararo with 46 points (20G-26A). Pecararo missed last night's action due to injury.

Last Time Out/Last Meeting

Atlanta came back to defeat the Swamp Rabbits 4-3 in a shootout last night on the road. Carlos Fornaris stepped up for the Gladiators and lit the lamp twice, while Peter Bates scored his first professional goal in the third period. After a scoreless overtime, Derek Nesbitt and Cody Sylvester scored in the shootout for the Glads, and Joe Murdaca stopped both of Greenville's attempts.

Playoff Bound

The Gladiators clinched a spot in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs with last night's win against Greenville. Atlanta had missed the playoffs in five out of the last six seasons (not including 2019-20) and had not been to the postseason since the 2017-2018 season under Chuck Weber.

Career Years

Cody Sylvester has set North American career highs in goals (26), assists (29), and points (55). Tim Davison has also set new pro personal bests in goals (7), assists (33), and points (40). Kameron Kielly has set new career highs in goals (15), assists (22), and points (37). Hugo Roy has a new career high in goals (19). Mike Turner has a new career best in assists (8) and points (12). Josh Thrower now owns new career highs in assists (9) and points (9). Greg Campbell has set a new career high in goals (2) and points (6). Goaltender Chris Nell has tabbed new career highs in shootouts (2) and wins (15).

Graves Arrives in Atlanta

The Gladiators acquired defenseman Jacob Graves from the Wichita Thunder in exchange for Billy Constantinou. Graves, a 27-year-old native of Barrie, Ontario, recorded seven points (0G-7A) and 62 penalty minutes in 27 games with the Thunder this season. The blueliner spent the last three years in Wichita with his most productive season coming last year resulting in 11 points (2G-9A) and 113 penalty minutes.

WHEN: Saturday, Apr. 2 at 7:05 PM ET

WHERE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, S.C.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

