Americans Open Two-Game Series with Tulsa, 7:30 PM

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), open a back-to-back series with the Tulsa Oilers tonight at the BOK Center in Tulsa. The Americans beat Kansas City on Friday night 3-1. The team returns home on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm to face the Oilers. Click the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:00 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:30 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Sunday, April 3 vs. Tulsa TICKETS.

Two Straight over KC: The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night by a score of 3-1 at Cable Dahmer Arena. Phil Beaulieu's second period goal was the eventual game winner for Allen. Beaulieu followed up a rebound and poked the puck into the open net for his seventh of the season. Jack Combs had two assists for the Americans and Francis Marotte stopped 26-of-27 KC shots to earn the win.

Lohin Misses Road Trip: Americans forward Ryan Lohin did not make the road trip with the team. He stayed back in Allen nursing an injury. Lohin had the primary assist in the overtime winner on Wednesday.

Paulsen Returns: Americans forward Tyler Paulsen, who was a healthy scratch the last couple games returned to the Allen lineup on Friday night and scored his seventh goal of the season.

Top Five: Americans forward Chad Costello is tied for fifth overall in the league in scoring with 68 points. Costello trails Fort Wayne's Will Graber by 11 points for the overall lead. Costello broke his two-game scoreless streak on Friday.

When Tied After Two: The Allen Americans are 11-5-2-0 when tied after two periods of play. The 11th win came on Wednesday night in an overtime win over Kansas City.

Turning the Tide: The Allen Americans picked up just their second overtime win this season on Wednesday night beating Kansas City 3-2. The Americans are 2-7 in overtime games this season.

Trade Deadline Deals: The Americans acquired Colby McAuley on Thursday from South Carolina for future considerations. This will be McAuley's third stint with Allen. The Americans traded the right's to Zane Franklin to the Reading Royals completing the trade that brought forward Josh Winquist to Allen.

Comparing Allen and KC:

Allen Americans:

Home: 16-12-2-0

Away: 14-13-5-1

Overall: 30-25-7-1

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (26) Chad Costello

Assists: (42) Chad Costello

Points: (68) Chad Costello

+/-: (+19) Kris Myllari

PIM: (123) Darian Skeoch

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 18-14-1-1

Road: 14-14-2-1

Overall: 32-28-3-2

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Tulsa Oilers Team Leaders:

Goals: (25) Jack Doremus

Assists: (28) Adam Pleskach and Jack Doremus

Points: (53) Jack Doremus

+/-: (+15) Mike McKee

PIM: (97) Jimmy Soper.

