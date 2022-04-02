Iowa Can't Catch Cincinnati in 5-2 Loss
April 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders received goals from Zach White and Riese Zmolek in a 5-2 loss at Heritage Bank Center Saturday. The Landers pulled within one twice, making it 2-1 and 3-2, but each time the Cyclones scored next and eventually potted an empty-net goal in the final second. Iowa's road trip concludes at Indy Sunday at 4:00 p.m.
Lukas Craggs and Zach Andrusiak scored in the first period for Cincinnati.
Zach White took advantage of a Cincinnati turnover and slammed in his 15th of the season halfway through the second, pulling Iowa within one. Ben Sokay forechecked to the left-wing corner and freed the puck up. White stood by himself at the slot and received the pass, shuttering it through the netminder. White is third on the team in goals.
Iowa fell behind by two again early in the frame, but Riese Zmolek responded 1:13 later at 5:56 and pulled the Landers within one. It was an unassisted goal and he went coast-to-coast; Zmolek started from his left corner, knifed through three defenders and ramped it over
Corbin Kaczperski allowed four goals on 29 shots in defeat. Sean Bonar his third-ever game against Iowa, making 30 saves.
The final home stand of Iowa's regular season starts Wed., Apr. 6 vs. Wheeling at 7:00 p.m. The Wednesday game is presented by Mercy Iowa City and the night is a College Night, pres. by Hills Bank. Fri., Apr. 8 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo is Group Appreciation Night, presented by United Iowa Financial. The team's final home game of the regular season is Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic at 7:00 p.m. against Indy.
Tavern Blue Fore Packs are available for all home games this season, which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, VIP Parking and discounts from Tavern Blue restaurant. Tickets for the game are also available by calling 319-569-PUCK.
Upcoming Home Games
- Wednesday, Apr. 6 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling - College Night presented by Hills Bank
- Friday, Apr. 8 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Group Appreciation Night presented by United Iowa Financial
- Saturday, Apr. 9 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Indy - Fan Appreciation Night presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic, with Trading Card Giveaway, presented by the Iowa City Area Sports Commission.
The Heartlanders Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 2, 2022
- Americans Drop First of Two to Tulsa 4-1 - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Suffer Setback in 7-3 Defeat to Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stinil, Theut Lead Thunder to Shootout Win in KC - Wichita Thunder
- Offensive Onslaught Gives Rays Season-High Win-Streak - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Crush the Icemen on Military Appreciation Night - Norfolk Admirals
- Iowa Can't Catch Cincinnati in 5-2 Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Sweep Heartlanders on the Weekend - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Pecararo Nets Double, Rabbits Close in on Playoff Spot with 3-2 Win over Atlanta - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Heard Scores Two as Walleye Edge Fuel, 4-3 - Toledo Walleye
- Hoelscher and Topatigh Score in 3-2 Defeat - Atlanta Gladiators
- Fuel Comeback Not Enough in 4-3 Loss to Walleye - Indy Fuel
- Mariners Gain Valuable Point in Shootout Loss - Maine Mariners
- Blades Overpower Steelheads 3-1 - Florida Everblades
- Steelheads Slide in Third Period to Everblades in 3-1 Loss - Idaho Steelheads
- Growlers Blank Railers 4-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Railers Drop Second of Road Three-In-Three 4-0 to Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Flodell, Royals Deny Lions Late Comeback for Afternoon Win - Reading Royals
- Lions Fall to Royals Once Again - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Abbott Girduckis Returns from AHL Hartford - Jacksonville Icemen
- Dillon Kelley and Calder Brooks Returned from AHL Henderson - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - April 2 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Homestand Finale at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Lions Looking to Rebound against Royals this Afternoon - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays: April 2, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Weekend Series Continues in Greenville for Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Closes Six-Game Road Trip Tonight in KC - Wichita Thunder
- Everblades Primed for Rubber Match with Steelheads - Florida Everblades
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Open Two-Game Series with Tulsa, 7:30 PM - Allen Americans
- Royals Continue Series with an Afternoon Face off vs. Lions - Reading Royals
- Grizz Win 5-2 to Retake Division Lead - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.