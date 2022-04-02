Iowa Can't Catch Cincinnati in 5-2 Loss

Cincinnati, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders received goals from Zach White and Riese Zmolek in a 5-2 loss at Heritage Bank Center Saturday. The Landers pulled within one twice, making it 2-1 and 3-2, but each time the Cyclones scored next and eventually potted an empty-net goal in the final second. Iowa's road trip concludes at Indy Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

Lukas Craggs and Zach Andrusiak scored in the first period for Cincinnati.

Zach White took advantage of a Cincinnati turnover and slammed in his 15th of the season halfway through the second, pulling Iowa within one. Ben Sokay forechecked to the left-wing corner and freed the puck up. White stood by himself at the slot and received the pass, shuttering it through the netminder. White is third on the team in goals.

Iowa fell behind by two again early in the frame, but Riese Zmolek responded 1:13 later at 5:56 and pulled the Landers within one. It was an unassisted goal and he went coast-to-coast; Zmolek started from his left corner, knifed through three defenders and ramped it over

Corbin Kaczperski allowed four goals on 29 shots in defeat. Sean Bonar his third-ever game against Iowa, making 30 saves.

