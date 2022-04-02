Pecararo Nets Double, Rabbits Close in on Playoff Spot with 3-2 Win over Atlanta
April 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Liam Pecararo's two goals in his return from injury helped to lift the Swamp Rabbits over the Atlanta Gladiators in a 3-2 victory on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
1st 2nd 3rd Final
GVL 2 1 0 3
ATL 1 1 0 2
The Swamp Rabbits came out hot in the first period and established the lead, as Liam Pecararo converted a one-time shot into a goal at the 5:38 mark. Anthony Rinaldi increased the Rabbits lead just 0:27 later, redirecting a puck from the slot into the back of the net. Atlanta's Mitchell Hoelscher put the Gladiators on the board at the 13:42 mark, establishing the 2-1 score line that carried into the second period.
The second period saw the Swamp Rabbits increase their shots lead over the Gladiators; Greenville outshot the opposition 12-10 for the second consecutive period. Pecararo struck for his second goal of the game at 10:31 with the help of Joey Matthews, who recorded his first career point. Derek Topatigh brought Atlanta back within one at the 14:31 mark of the second.
An action packed third period saw the Rabbits outshoot their opponents once again, this time by a 13-5 margin. Despite the offensive chances, neither team was able to convert and the 3-2 score line remained until the final horn.
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 29-26-5-4 while the Gladiators fall to 41-21-3-1.
The Rabbits travel to Duluth, GA on Sunday afternoon to wrap up the season series with the Gladiators at 3:00 p.m.
