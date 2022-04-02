Steelheads Slide in Third Period to Everblades in 3-1 Loss
April 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Idaho Steelheads (35-29-3) could not hold off the Florida Everblades (37-19-10) in a 3-1 loss on Saturday night from Hertz Arena.
THE GAME'S STO--RY
The Steelheads and Everblades went back and forth in a scoreless first period, and it took until the back end of the second period for either team to push a tally through. Forward Will Merchant (15:56 2nd) converted during a 2-on-1 rush with a back door one-timer for the first tally of the night, 1-0. However, the Everblades rallied back in the third period to take control of their fortunes. Two goals for the Everblades in just over one minute gave them the one-goal lead, and a later tally sealed off the 3-1 result.
ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME
1. FLA - Matteo Gennaro (game-winner)
2. FLA - Jared Jaremko (power play goal)
3. FLA - Stefan Leblanc (two assists)
PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME
Will Merchant (F) - goal in the second period
STEELHEADS STANDOUTS
- Will Merchant: Merchant extended his point and goal streak on Saturday, extending his goal streak to a season-best three games and the point streak to six-straight contests with nine points (6-3-9).
- Ryan Dmowski: Dmowski earned the lone assist on the team's lone goal, extending his strong run with points in six of his first nine games with the team (9-7-16).
CATCH OF THE DAY
The Steelheads closed out their final non-divisional contest of the regular season, and though it came on a sour note the team as performed well outside the division. The Steelheads finished out with a 9-8-0 record against all three other divisions across the ECHL while going 5-2-0-0 against the South Division thanks to four wins combined against South Carolina and Jacksonville. The Steelheads will take on the Utah Grizzlies in all five games to close out the regular season, a team that the Steelheads are 6-5-0-0 against across the season series.
ATTENDANCE: 7,233
LOOKING AHEAD
The Steelheads return to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Apr. 6 at 7:10 p.m. to open the final five games against the Utah Grizzlies. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or by calling 331-TIXS. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.tv.
