Growlers Blank Railers 4-0
April 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers made it two victories over the Worcester Railers in as many nights with a 4-0 win on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Zach O'Brien opened the scoring for Newfoundland for the second straight game as he ripped a shot over the glove of Colten Ellis on the man advantage to make it 1-0 Growlers with 10:21 left in the 1st.
After taking their 1-0 lead into the middle frame, the Growlers got a second through Isaac Johnson midway through the 2nd as he fooled with Ellis five hole with a nifty piece of individual skill to bring it to 2-0 Newfoundland with 10:13 to go in the second.
Tyler Boland made it 3-0 Newfoundland with 10:45 left in regulation as he found himself in all alone from the red line and despite appearing to lose the handle, he fooled Ellis for his 10th goal of the season.
Gordie Green got in on the fun 90 seconds later as Todd Burgess spotted Green open in front of the Railers goal where the latter made no mistake in depositing a great feed to make it 4-0 Growlers with 9:15 to go in the game.
Chase Perry turned away all 19 shots he faced for the shutout as the Growlers kept the Railers at bay for the second straight night, holding on for another 4-0 victory.
Quick Hits
Zach O'Brien broke his own franchise record for points in a season (69) with his 1st period goal.
Chase Perry picked up the shutout in his first Growlers start.
These two face-off once again tomorrow afternoon at 4 pm
Three Stars:
1. NFL - Z. O'Brien
2. NFL - C. Perry
3. NFL - T. Boland
