Fuel Comeback Not Enough in 4-3 Loss to Walleye

April 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







TOLEDO - Playing their second game in as many days, the Fuel traveled to Toledo to face their Central Division opponent for the ninth time this season. Indy would trail twice in the game before eventually falling 4-3 on Saturday night.

After both teams traded chances throughout the first couple of minutes, the Walleye would be the first team to get on the board. Receiving a pass from Matt Berry, Mitchell Heard would deke past Justin Kapelmaster, giving the Walleye a 1-0 lead. Pouncing on a loose puck in front of Kapelmaster, Jesse Mychan would give the Walleye a 2-0 with 3:18 left in the first period. Cutting Toledo's lead to one goal, Darien Craighead shoved home his own rebound, eventually sending the teams to the locker room with a score of 2-1.

Going six minutes without a whistle in the first half of the second period, the two teams traded chances until Toledo eventually took back their two-goal lead. Ryan Lowney received a cross-ice pass from John Albert and he fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of Kapelmaster.

Cutting Toledo's lead to one goal again, Darien Craighead scored his second goal of the game when he tapped home a cross-crease pass from Seamus Malone. Tying the game at three goals apiece, Chad Yetman snuck through the Toledo defense and tucked a shot through the legs of Toledo goaltender Zach Driscoll.

Toledo would score their fourth goal of the game when Mitchell Heard scored his second goal of the game by picking up a puck that snuck through the pad of Kapelmaster and put it in the back of the net. Indy would not be able to beat Driscoll through the final minutes of the third period and would eventually fall 4-3 on Saturday night.

