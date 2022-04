ECHL Transactions - April 2

April 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 2, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Toledo:

Devon Paliani, F

Trois-Rivières:

Stefan Fournier, F

Worcester:

Ryan Verrier, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Luke Stevens, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Ryczek, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Justin Young, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Jared Bethune, F activated from reserve

Delete J.D. Dudek, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Kris Renfrow, G added as EBUG

Add Liam MacDougall, F activated from reserve

Delete Graeme Brown, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Darik Angeli, F added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)

Add Stephen Desrocher, D activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Nanne, D placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Delete Joe Pendenza, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)

Fort Wayne:

Add Kylor Wall, D activated from reserve

Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Linden Marshall, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Mark Hartig, G released as EBUG

Jacksonville:

Add Abbott Girduckis, F returned from loan to Hartford

Add Jacob Friend, D activated from reserve

Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F placed on reserve

Delete Pavel Vorobei, D placed on reserve

Delete Ara Nazarian, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/27)

Newfoundland:

Add Matt Hellickson, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Matteo Pietroniro, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve

Delete Riley McCourt, D placed on reserve

Add Chase Perry, G signed contract, added to active roster [4/1]

Norfolk:

Add Brett Van Os, F activated from reserve

Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Timur Ibragimov, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Zachary Emond, G activated from reserve

Add Chad Duchesne, D activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Fejes, F placed on reserve

Delete Alexei Melnichuk, G placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Kyle Rhodes, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Add Dillon Kelley, G returned from loan to Henderson

Add Calder Brooks, F returned from loan to Henderson

Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D placed on reserve

Delete Chris Hunt, G released as EBUG

Toledo:

Add Devon Paliani, F activated from Injured Reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Luke Orysiuk, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nicolas Lariviere, F activated from reserve

Delete Felix-Olivier Chouinard, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Connor Bramwell, F activated from reserve

Delete Eddie Matsushima, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Keaton Jameson, F added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Add Johnny Walker, F activated from reserve

Delete Thomas Sigouin, G placed on reserve

Delete Zac Robbins, F placed on reserve

Delete Christian Simeone, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)

Wichita:

Add Connor Walters, D activated from reserve

Add Ian Parker, F activated from reserve

Delete Ostap Safin, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Jeanson, F placed on reserve

Delete Mike Robinson, G suspended by team

Worcester:

Add Jared Brandt, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Add Ethan Price, D activated from reserve

Add Reece Newkirk, F activated from reserve

Delete Myles McGurty, D placed on reserve

Delete Mitchell Balmas, F placed on reserve

