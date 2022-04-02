Dillon Kelley and Calder Brooks Returned from AHL Henderson

April 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced on Saturday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that goaltender Dillon Kelley and center Calder Brooks have been returned from their loans to the AHL Henderson Silver Knights.

Kelley was originally called up by Henderson on March 18 and appeared in four games for the Silver Knights. He went 1-3-0-0 with a 4.03 goals against average and .861 save percentage during his first stint in the AHL. In 10 appearances for the Rush this year, he is 8-0-0-0 with a 2.68 GAA and .918 save percentage.

Brooks was called up by Henderson on March 21 and skated in three games during his stint with the Silver Knights. He has appeared in 36 games for Rapid City and recorded 14 goals and 13 assists.

Rapid City finishes its week in Utah against the Grizzlies on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Maverik Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.