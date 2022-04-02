Cyclones Sweep Heartlanders on the Weekend
April 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - A three goal, third period helped the Cyclones take a 5-2 win over the Iowa Heartlanders in front of 7,378 fans inside Heritage Bank Center Saturday night.
The Cyclones are 35-28-3-0 after picking up their third win in the last four games. Iowa drops to 27-29-8-1.
- For the second night in a row, Cincinnati jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Iowa, beginning with Lukas Craggs streaking down the right wing to fire a wrist shot by Corbin Kaczperski 3:58 into the game.
- Zack Andrusiak made it 2-0 by slamming a shot through on a play coming off the rush created by his line mates, Jesse Schultz and Justin Vaive. Andrusiak benefitted from the play to net his team leading-26th goal of the season.
- Iowa's response came midway through the second period when Ben Okay stole a puck to then feed Zach White for a goal, beating Sean Bonar for his 15th of the season.
- Matt McLeod went down the tunnel late in the second period and did not return until the start of the third. When he did, the speedy forward scored his 17th goal of the season to give Cincinnati another two goal lead.
- Riese Zmolek cut the lead in half once more, but Schultz retaliated to put the 'Clones back up by two less than three minutes later, making it 4-2 at the 8:30 mark of the third. Louie Caporusso scored an empty net goal in the final second of the game to make it 5-2.
- Sean Bonar made 30 saves for the win, including four on an Iowa power play in the third period to stall their rally attempt. Kaczperski turned 25 shots away in the loss for the Heartlanders
With just six games to play in their season, the Cyclones venture north of the border for a four game road trip in Canada.
With just six games to play in their season, the Cyclones venture north of the border for a four game road trip in Canada.
- Grizz Win 5-2 to Retake Division Lead - Utah Grizzlies
