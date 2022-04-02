Royals Continue Series with an Afternoon Face off vs. Lions

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Trois-Rivières Lions Saturday, Apr. 2 at 3:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron. This is the eleventh of twelve meetings between the two teams this regular season. The Lions and Royals have each won three of their last five games.

Reading defeated Trois-Rivières in their last meeting, 5-1, on Friday, Apr. 1 at Colisée Vidéotron. Multipoint games for Thomas Ebbing, Frank DiChiara and Mike Chen propelled the Royals over the Lions on the road. The Royals are 4-3-2-1 this season against Trois-Rivières and have won three of the last five meetings.

Reading held an early lead, 2-1, heading into the second period with goals from Frank DiChiara and Thomas Ebbing for the Royals. DiChiara snapped a wrist shot past Arturs Silovs' glove save attempt to put Reading back ahead after Brenden Locke scored the lone goal of the game for Trois-Rivières.

Reading's Kenny Hausinger scored the insurance goal for his 11th of the season on a 2-on-1 rush which earned Ebbing's 11th multipoint game of the season. Ebbing's goal and assist in the opening two periods also improved his point streak to nine games.

Reading concluded the Friday night series opener with two goals while allowing five shots on net to improve Logan Flodell's record to 7-1-0-1 with Reading. Brayden Low scored two minutes into the third period for his 16th goal of the season and Brennan Saulnier scored his first goal as a Royal with 5:05 remaining in regulation.

The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they continue ten-straight games against North divisional opponents. Reading hoists a 38-16-6-2 record with a .677 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .653 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Worcester in third holding a .516 point percentage while Trois-Riviéres and Maine are tied for fourth place with .508 point percentages. Adirondack is in last place with a .421 point percentage in 63 games.

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

