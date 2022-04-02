Lions Looking to Rebound against Royals this Afternoon

April 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Following last night's 5-1 loss to the Reading Royals, head coach Éric Bélanger's Lions will certainly be looking to get back to winning ways. This afternoon's match-up is the second game of a three-game back-to-back-to-back weekend series against the Royals, and Trois-Rivières will be out to even the score.

While the Royals punched their ticket to postseason play earlier this week, the Lions find themselves in a three-way race for one of two remaining playoff spots. That makes the remaining two games this weekend (and this season) against the Royals all the more important for the Lions to pick up much needed points.

It's encouraging to keep in mind that the Lions have enjoyed success against the Pennsylvanians this season, winning six of the 10 games played so far.

Players to watch:

Olivier Archambault (#9) leads the Lions in scoring this season and has been especially productive against Reading. He's massed five goals and eight assists in the 10 games the Lions have played against the Royals.

Royals' forward Trevor Gooch leads Reading in goals with 30 in only 43 games played this season. He's also had 24 assists for a total of 54 points.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.