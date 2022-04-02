Abbott Girduckis Returns from AHL Hartford

April 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Jacksonville Icemen forward Abbott Girduckis

(Jacksonville Icemen) Jacksonville Icemen forward Abbott Girduckis(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that forward Abbott Girduckis has been returned to the team by Hartford.

Girduckis, 26, returns to Jacksonville where he has posted a career-high 41 points this season. The 6-2, 190-pound forward scored a goal in six outings during his AHL call-up with Hartford.

Girduckis logged 35 points (12g, 23a) in 47 games played last season with the Icemen. Prior to his time in Jacksonville, Girduckis registered 34 points (15g, 19a) in 49 games played with the Toledo Walleye during his rookie campaign in 2019-20.

The Belleville, Ontario resident has also made nine appearances with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters during the 2019-20 season.

The Icemen are back in action Saturday as they battle the Norfolk Admirals at the Norfolk Scope beginning at 7:30 p.m. Fans may also catch the game online at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen and at FloHockey.TV.

The 2021-22 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.