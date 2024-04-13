Thomas Milic Made 30 Saves In Home Victory

The Manitoba Moose (32-33-2-1) battled with the Central Division's Iowa Wild (24-37-4-3) on Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 3-2 overtime victory against Chicago on Sunday.

Manitoba opened the scoring 3:18 into the contest with a goal from Jeffrey Viel. Parker Ford held off an Iowa defender and looked for an option. He found Jeffrey Viel at the dot who beat Peyton Jones with a hard one-timer. Manitoba found twine for a second time in the period with a shorthanded marker from Dominic Toninato. The forward leaped out of the penalty box after the Moose killed off a five-on-three disadvantage and accepted a long-distance pass from Kyle Capobianco. Toninato's initial deke was stopped, but the forward whacked the rebound past the pads of Jones. Manitoba ended the frame with a 2-0 lead. Thomas Milic posted 12 saves, while Jones captured 11.

The Moose found twine 2:44 into the middle stanza off the stick of Mark Liwiski. Carson Golder fought off a check and fed the backhand pass to the dot. Liwiski skated onto it and beat Jones with a shot through the five-hole for his first AHL goal. Manitoba struck two minutes later with a Kristian Reichel tally to make it 4-0. Capobianco fired a pass from the point that Reichel got a stick on to redirect it to the back of the net. Manitoba made it 5-0 halfway through the period with a second goal from Reichel. C.J. Suess bounced the pass off the wall and Reichel took it in alone on a breakaway before beating Jones. Iowa got on the board four minutes later with a power play goal off the stick of Michael Milne. Turner Elson put the shot on goal and Milne tipped it low past a screened Milic. Manitoba outshot Iowa to the tune of 13-4 in the second stanza and carried a 5-1 lead into the final 20 minutes of play.

Iowa drew within three with a power play goal from Caedan Bankier halfway through the period. The forward pushed past a Moose defender and put a shot under the blocker of Milic. Manitoba struck back as Viel notched his second of the contest with a long-distance empty net tally from his own defensive zone. Iowa then received a goal from Steven Fogarty. The forward pulled the puck in front of the net and the shot slipped through the pads of Milic. Iowa got within a pair off the stick of David Spacek. Sammy Walker stripped a Moose skater and fed Spacek, who found the back of the net. Manitoba iced the contest as Reichel completed the hat-trick. Viel bounced the puck off the wall and Reichel chased it down before hitting the empty net with a backhand shot. The horn sounded shortly after to call and end to the contest with Manitoba claiming the 7-4 victory. Milic picked up the home win and registered 30 stops, while Jones was hit with the road loss and made 32 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Kristian Reichel (Click for full interview)

"It's great when you have the fans on your side. You can hear the kids cheering. It brings the energy to the bench and team because we know we have the fans behind us. We're just playing hockey and trying to do it for the fans."

Statbook

Kristian Reichel posted his first AHL hat-trick and four-point game

Reichel has points in three straight games with seven points (4G, 3A)

Dominic Toninato has points in five straight games with five points (3G, 2A)

Jeffrey Viel's 17th goal is a new career-high

Kyle Capobianco is the sixth defenceman in Moose history to record 50 points in a season

Capobianco recorded his sixth three-point outing of the season

Mark Liwiski's goal was the first of his AHL career

C.J. Suess has points in two straight games with two points (1G, 1A)

Dawson Barteaux notched his fourth multi-point game

What's Next?

The Moose close out their regular season home schedule tomorrow, April 14, against the Iowa Wild. Puck drop is slated for 2 p.m. CT.

Tickets for Fan Appreciation Day, featuring 50 percent off food and non-alcoholic beverages, are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

Prepared by Anthony Fusco

