Monsters Fall to Rocket 5-1
April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 5-1 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 37-24-5-3 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Rocket scored the lone goal of the first period from Lucas Condotta at 4:06 leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Laval added a power-play marker from Philippe Maillet at 2:25, but Owen Sillinger responded with a tally at 15:55 off feeds from Alex Whelan and Cole Clayton bringing the score to 2-1. Lias Andersson added a goal for the Rocket at 17:11 pushing the visitors ahead 3-1 heading into the final intermission. Laval put the game out of reach with goals from Andersson at 7:28 and Emil Heineman at 10:35 bringing the final score to 5-1.
Cleveland's Pavel Cajan stopped 19 shots in defeat while Laval's Jakub Dobeš made 21 saves for the win.
The Monsters travel to close out the season beginning with a visit to the Rochester Americans on Friday, April 19, at 7:00 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
The Monsters travel to close out the season beginning with a visit to the Rochester Americans on Friday, April 19, at 7:00 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 1 0 - - 1 LAV 1 2 2 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 22 0/0 3/4 27 min / 8 inf LAV 24 1/4 0/0 9 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan L 19 5 8-8-4 LAV Dobeš W 21 1 24-17-6 Cleveland Record: 37-24-5-3, 3rd North Division Laval Record: 33-29-6-2, 6th North Division
