Monsters Fall to Rocket 5-1

April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 5-1 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 37-24-5-3 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Rocket scored the lone goal of the first period from Lucas Condotta at 4:06 leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Laval added a power-play marker from Philippe Maillet at 2:25, but Owen Sillinger responded with a tally at 15:55 off feeds from Alex Whelan and Cole Clayton bringing the score to 2-1. Lias Andersson added a goal for the Rocket at 17:11 pushing the visitors ahead 3-1 heading into the final intermission. Laval put the game out of reach with goals from Andersson at 7:28 and Emil Heineman at 10:35 bringing the final score to 5-1.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan stopped 19 shots in defeat while Laval's Jakub Dobeš made 21 saves for the win.

The Monsters travel to close out the season beginning with a visit to the Rochester Americans on Friday, April 19, at 7:00 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 1 0 - - 1 LAV 1 2 2 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 22 0/0 3/4 27 min / 8 inf LAV 24 1/4 0/0 9 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan L 19 5 8-8-4 LAV Dobeš W 21 1 24-17-6 Cleveland Record: 37-24-5-3, 3rd North Division Laval Record: 33-29-6-2, 6th North Division

