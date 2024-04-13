Hogs' Rally Falls Short in Physical Showdown

April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROCKFORD, Ill.-Unable to complete a late third-period comeback, the Rockford IceHogs fell 3-2 to the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night at the BMO Center in a game that featured a combined 62 penalty minutes. Rookie forward Paul Ludwinski made his AHL debut tonight.

Just over a minute into the first period, Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead after Phil Tomasino tallied a one-timer from the edge of the left circle over Rockford netminder Drew Commesso's blocker side (1:01).

After the Admirals turned it over at their own blueline, Rem Pitlick stole the puck and ripped a wrister from the left circle over Milwaukee goaltender Yaroslav Askarov's right shoulder, tying the contest 1-1 before heading into the first intermission (15:34).

The hard-hitting introductory frame featured the division rivals combining for nine penalties totaling 18 penalty minutes.

Cal O'Reilly was waiting in the low slot and stole the lead back for Milwaukee in the second stanza after getting his stick on Roland McKeown's shot from the right point and tipping the puck behind Commesso to give the Admirals a 2-1 lead (9:15).

Extending their lead to 3-1 early in the final frame, the Admirals won a faceoff in Rockford's right circle, and Jusso Parssinen angled the puck to the low slot where Tomasino netted his second goal of the contest (5:58).

As the Admirals headed to the power play after Austin Strand was charged for a high-sticking minor at 13:16, Zach Sanford caught Jalen Luypen's backhanded pass in the high slot and buried a wrist shot from the left circle, scoring his second shorthanded goal of the season and cutting the lead to 3-2 (14:02).

Despite the Hogs pulling Commesso at 17:05 and a power-play advantage after Zach L'Heureux was called for cross-checking at 18:19, Rockford couldn't capitalize on the extra man.

Commesso stopped 24 of 27 Milwaukee shots, and Askarov marked 21 saves on 23 Rockford attempts.

