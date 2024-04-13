Canucks Sign Arntsen to One-Year AHL Contract

April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed major junior free agent defenceman Joe Arntsen to a one-year AHL contract through the 2024-25 season. Arntsen joins Abbotsford from the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League.

Arntsen, 20, spent the entirety of his overage major junior season with Lethbridge in 2023-24, serving as the team's captain for a second season, and ranking second among team defenders with six goals. He skated in 66 of the Hurricanes 68 regular season games, recording 24 points and 75 penalty minutes, in addition to competing in all four of the club's postseason games.

The 6-3, 212-pound defenceman departs Lethbridge ranking fourth among franchise defencemen in games played (268), ninth in goals (27) and 12th in points (106) all-time. Arntsen is one of only four players in Hurricanes franchise history to play games for the team across six different seasons.

A native of Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Arntsen represented Saskatchewan at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alberta.

