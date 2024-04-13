Admirals Earn Come-From-Behind Win

April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals overcame a three-goal first period deficit in a come-from-behind 5-4 shoot-out win over the Chicago Wolves on Friday night at Panther Arena.

The win, coupled with a Grand Rapids loss to Rockford, dropped Milwaukee's magic number to 1 to clinch their first division title since 2020. They could claim the Central Crown as soon as Saturday night when they visit Rockford.

Alex Campbell and Ryan Ufko both scored their first professional goals in the contest, while Campbell connected on the game-winner in the shoot-out. Tye Felhaber had the Admirals first Gordie Howe Hat Trick of the season, scoring a goal, adding an assist and getting into a second period fight. Joakim Kemell also chipped in a pair of assists for his eighth multi-point game of the season.

Yaroslav Askarov stopped 22 shots in regulation and overtime and then the final three Chicago shoot-out attempts to earn his 27th victory of the season, which bests his rookie year total of 26.

It was a tough first-period for the Ads as they gave up three goals to fall into a 3-0 deficit following the first 20 minutes. The Wolves pick up goals from Rocco Grimaldi at 4:08, Max Comtois at 16:25, and finally by Cory Conacher at 18:48.

The second period saw a complete roll-reversal as the Admirals were the ones who scored three times. Felhaber started the scoring at the 7:09 mark of the sandwich stanza when he intercepted a pass Chicago pass just to the left of Wolves goalie Kieth Kinkaid and fired a wrister that beat him five-hole for his 10th of the season.

Just 30 seconds later the Ads made it 3-0 on Campbell's first pro goal. The play started the Phil Tomasino won a battle for the puck along the boards and drove hard to the net before dishing to Campbell in the slot and his one-timer scored top shelf.

The Admirals tied the score with 8:31 to go in the second when Ufko's shot from the high slot was deflected by Cal O'Reilly and past Kinkaid.

The Wolves actually regained the lead early in the third period on Hudson's Elynuik's sixth of the season, but Ufko's shot from a similar spot of O'Reilly's goal made it through traffic and into the Wolves net with 11:37 left to play.

The rest of regulation and OT were scoreless, setting the stage for the shoot-out. The first two shooters for both teams were successful followed by four straight that were not. From there Campbell scored and then Askarov stopped Elynuik's attempt to secure the win.

The Admirals look to clinch the division crown on Saturday when they begin a two-game set with the IceHogs in Rockford. The Ads next home game is Wednesday, April 17th at 7 pm against Manitoba.

