Moose Clinch Berth in 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs
April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - By virtue of today's 7-4 win over the Iowa Wild and the Chicago Wolves' 3-1 loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins, the Manitoba Moose have clinched their spot in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.
The Moose achieved the milestone with four games remaining in the regular season to round out the field for the Central Division. The 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs mark the third consecutive season, and 18th overall, the Moose franchise participates in the post-season. This includes the organization's time in the IHL and as the St. John's IceCaps. The club reached the Calder Cup Final in 2009 (Manitoba) and 2014 (St. John's).
The Moose begin their quest for the Calder Cup in a best-of-three First Round series against the Texas Stars. The schedule will be determined and communicated at a later date.
The Moose close out their regular season home schedule tomorrow, April 14, against the Iowa Wild. Puck drop is slated for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets for Fan Appreciation Day, featuring 50 percent off food and non-alcoholic beverages, are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
