Romanov Makes 39 Saves, Cuda Outshine Stars

April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, Ca. - Lucas Vanroboys, Danil Gushchin and Filip Bystedt all scored, and Georgi Romanov made 39 saves as the San Jose Barracuda (22-33-9-4) upended the Texas Stars (32-31-4-2) 3-1 on Friday night at Tech CU Arena.

After the Barracuda killed off the game's first penalty, Vanroboys (1) would receive the puck as he stepped out of the penalty box, rushed up ice, and beat Matt Murray upstairs for his first pro goal at 6:01. Just 11 seconds later, the Barracuda would set a new franchise record for the two quickest goals in a game as Gushchin (19) ripped a shot from below the left circle and into the upper corner of the net at 6:12.

In the second, the Stars outshot the Barracuda 15-11 but the game remained 2-0 Barracuda after 40 minutes. Still up by two, the Cuda would extend their lead in the third as Bystedt (3) blasted a one-timer from between the circles while on the power play at 13:59. The Stars would wipe away Romanov's shutout bid with a late power-play goal from Justin Hryckowian (1) but it was too late for a comeback.

The Barracuda close out the home portion of their season on Saturday (3 p.m.) and continue their fan appreciation weekend versus the Texas Stars at Tech CU Arena. On Saturday, the 1,000 fans will receive a team photo. For more info, go to sjbarracuda.com.

