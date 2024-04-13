Gushchin Scores 20th, Cuda Fall in OT
April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (22-33-10-4) scored the first goal on Saturday afternoon against the Texas Stars (33-31-4-2), but penalty trouble allowed for the Stars to tie it in the third before claiming a 2-1 win in overtime.
In the first, the Barracuda outshot the Stars 12-11, no penalties were called, and the game remained scoreless after one.
In the second, the Stars outshot the Barracuda 11-5 and drew five minor penalties but it was the Barracuda who would manage to get on the board. At 5:14, Danil Gushchin (20) became the second player on the Cuda to reach the 20-goal mark as he snuck a shot through Remi Poirier from in tight.
The Stars would begin the third on a five-on-three power play, and just as the first Barracuda minor had expired, Matej Blumel (29) snapped a shot past Magnus Chrona at 1:12.
After 60 minutes, the game remained tied at 1-1, but at 1:49 of the extra session, Blumel would complete the comeback win with an OTW.
The Barracuda wrap up the 2023-24 season on the road in Tucson on Fri, Apr. 19 and Sat, Apr. 20 (7 p.m.). For more information about Barracuda season tickets for 2024-25, go to sjbarracuda.com.
