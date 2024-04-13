Reign Top Gulls in Overtime, 4-3

Storyline: Samuel Fagemo hit the 40-goal plateau with a power play strike during the second period and then tacked on his 41st in overtime to give the Ontario Reign (39-22-3-4) a 4-3 win over the San Diego Gulls (25-32-9-1) in the team's regular season finale at Toyota Arena on Friday night.

The victory gave the Reign points in 14 consecutive home games to finish the year, tying the club record. Ontario's captain TJ Tynan also chipped in with two assists, while Francesco Pinelli scored the opening goal of the game and Taylor Ward converted on a penalty shot in the third.

Date: April 12, 2024

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final SD 0 2 1 0 3 ONT 1 1 1 1 4

Shots PP SD 30 0/3 ONT 39 1/3

GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP

Three Stars -

1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)

2. Taylor Ward (ONT)

3. Drew Helleson (SD)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Tomas Suchanek

Next Game: Saturday, April 13 at Henderson Silver Knights | 7:00 PM PST | Lee's Family Forum

