Admirals Claim Central Division Crown
April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - By virtue of the Milwaukee Admirals 3-2 win over Rockford on Saturday night, the Admirals have secured the 2023-24 Central Division Championship. It is their first division title since the COVID-shortened 2020 season and the first that will feature a post-season appearance for the Ads as division champ since 2016.
The Admirals currently own a record of 45-21-1-1 and 92 points with four games to go in the regular season, which concludes on Sunday, April 21st in Grand Rapids. As division champion the Admirals will face the winner of the 4/5 seed play-in series in the Calder Cup Playoffs. If the post-season started today Milwaukee would take on the winner of Texas-Manitoba, who would play a best-of-three series.
This second Division Title for current Head Coach Karl Taylor and the seventh time since the Admirals joined the AHL in 2001 that they have accomplished the feat. Those previous seasons include 2003-04, 2005-06, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2015-16, 2019-20 and now 2023-24.
Dates and times for the Central Division Semifinals will be announced at a later date.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2024
- Phantoms Edge Islanders in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs' Rally Falls Short in Physical Showdown - Rockford IceHogs
- Overtime Win Trims Magic Number to 1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Thomas Milic Made 30 Saves In Home Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Fall to Griffins 3-1; Eliminated from Postseason Contention - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Fall to Rocket 5-1 - Cleveland Monsters
- Admirals Claim Central Division Crown - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Clinch Berth in 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs - Manitoba Moose
- Gaudette Pots 42nd Goal, But Red-Hot Checkers Prevail - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Fall 4-1 to Penguins in Final Road Game of Season - Hershey Bears
- Gushchin Scores 20th, Cuda Fall in OT - San Jose Barracuda
- Checkers Throttle Thunderbirds 6-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins Top Comets in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Penguins Best League-Leading Bears in Home Finale, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Bested by Marlies, 6-5, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Kulich, Levi Leads Amerks To Blowout Win Over Senators - Rochester Americans
- Comets Earn Point Against Bruins In Shootout Loss, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Blumel Leads Stars to Overtime Win in Road Finale - Texas Stars
- B-Sens Beaten By Amerks To Finish Two-Game Set In Rochester - Belleville Senators
- Iowa Eliminated from Playoff Contention in 7-4 Loss - Iowa Wild
- Morning Skate Report: April 13, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Canucks Sign Arntsen to One-Year AHL Contract - Abbotsford Canucks
- Game #69: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs Can Pick up Fourth Straight Win Tonight vs. Top-Seeded Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs Add Misiak on ATO - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 6:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wranglers Drop Defensive Battle with Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Bojangles Game Preview: April 13 at Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Reign Top Gulls in Overtime, 4-3 - Ontario Reign
- San Diego Stumbles in Overtime to Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Edge Firebirds in Overtime - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Open Series With 4-3 Win Over Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Romanov Makes 39 Saves, Cuda Outshine Stars - San Jose Barracuda
- Stars' Comeback Falls Short in San Jose - Texas Stars
- Hebig's Four-Point Night Propels Tucson To 4-3 Win Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Bears Win Kilpatrick Trophy as AHL's Regular-Season Champions - Hershey Bears
- Admirals Earn Come-From-Behind Win - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Admirals Claim Central Division Crown
- Admirals Earn Come-From-Behind Win
- Grosenick Recalled by Predators
- Grosenick Named Admirals Man of the Year
- Admirals Shot Down by Stars