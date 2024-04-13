Admirals Claim Central Division Crown

April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - By virtue of the Milwaukee Admirals 3-2 win over Rockford on Saturday night, the Admirals have secured the 2023-24 Central Division Championship. It is their first division title since the COVID-shortened 2020 season and the first that will feature a post-season appearance for the Ads as division champ since 2016.

The Admirals currently own a record of 45-21-1-1 and 92 points with four games to go in the regular season, which concludes on Sunday, April 21st in Grand Rapids. As division champion the Admirals will face the winner of the 4/5 seed play-in series in the Calder Cup Playoffs. If the post-season started today Milwaukee would take on the winner of Texas-Manitoba, who would play a best-of-three series.

This second Division Title for current Head Coach Karl Taylor and the seventh time since the Admirals joined the AHL in 2001 that they have accomplished the feat. Those previous seasons include 2003-04, 2005-06, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2015-16, 2019-20 and now 2023-24.

Dates and times for the Central Division Semifinals will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.