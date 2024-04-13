Comets Earn Point Against Bruins In Shootout Loss, 3-2

April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI. - In the final four games of the season, the Utica Comets were acutely aware that they needed to continue gathering points in the standings in the hopes for one of the final playoff spots in the North Division. Standing in their way on Saturday night were the Providence Bruins as the Comets were set for a rematch of the previous night's game where Utica gained a point in an overtime loss. Like the previous game, the Comets and Bruins needed extra hockey to get a decision but this time it was the Bruins winning 3-2 in a shootout. The Comets did earn a vital point in the standings as they left Providence.

Utica came out of the gates storming the Providence goal and were rewarded after Sam Laberge found a loose puck in front of Bruins goalie, Mike DiPietro at 6:02. Laberge scored his sixth of the year and it was assisted by Andre Ghantous and Nolan Stevens. The Bruins tied the game after a giveaway in the defensive zone led to a goal by Georgii Merkulov at 7:33. The period ended with the game tied at 1-1.

After a scoreless second period, the Bruins scored on a shorthanded by way of Oskar Steen at :52 putting Utica down 2-1. But, that lasted for less than a minute after Andre Ghantous scored his first AHL goal on the powerplay. The game remained 2-2 through the end of the third period and into overtime and then into the shootout.

The only goal scored in the shootout was tallied by the Bruins Jayson Megna and the Comets skated away with a point in the standings bringing them closer clinching a playoff spot next weekend .

The Comets head home on Friday, April 19th to battle the Syracuse Crunch in the penultimate home game of the season. Puck drop is at 7:00 PM

