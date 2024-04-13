Game #69: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Colorado Eagles

April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Game #69: Tucson Roadrunners (40-23-3-2) vs. Colorado Eagles (37-23-5-2)

Time: Saturday, April 13, 7:00 p.m. PST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: #15 Mike Dietrich, #16 Adam Tobias

Linespersons: #75 Eric Anderson, #48 Jake Herzog

The Tucson Roadrunners face the Colorado Eagles for the fourth and final time this season. Tucson's 4-3 win over Colorado on Friday gave the team a four-point jump in the standings over the Eagles; with the Roadrunners at second place with 85 points and Colorado in fifth with 81 points.

Roadrunners Can Clinch Home Ice Advantage For Round One of The Calder Cup Playoffs With A Win Over The Eagles In Regulation or OT/SO

Three things:

Forward Cameron Hebig became the 4th Roadrunner this season to have a four-point night after his one goal and three assist game against the Eagles in Friday's 4-3 victory. Hebig also became the fourth Roadrunner this season with three assists or better in a game: joining Aku Raty, Justin Kirkland and Steven Kampfer. Hebig's three-assist game is the second time this season he's accomplished that mark since his rookie year in 2018-19; when he was a Bakersfield Condor. In addition, Hebig has tied his all-time single season high point total at 29 (11 goals, 18 assists); which he also accomplished his rookie season in Bakersfield.

Roadrunners have hit 36 shots or better in five-straight games; with two of those games being 41 shots or better on the net. Tucson had 44 shots in the most recent game on Friday; which is the third most the team has this season against an opponent. The most shots the Roadrunners have had is 49 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds on November 12. Overall, the Roadrunners have 40 shots on net or better in seven games this season. When outshooting the opponent, the Roadrunners are 26-11-1-0 this season and 15-6-1-0 at the TCC.

Tucson's penalty-kill has not allowed a goal in four-straight games; having gone 16-for-16 in that span. It is the best line since the Roadrunners went 16-for-16 from March 6 to March 12; including two games with a 7-for-7 effort. Tucson is perfect on the penalty-kill against Colorado this season at 9-for-9; with no special teams goals between these two teams in the season series.

What's the word?

"Every game starts at 0-0; we must start like we finish a game; hard and on our toes. It was a nice win (last night) but after midnight we must be prepared for (today)."

Tucson forward Milos Kelemen on the victory against Colorado on Friday and how the team can leave the weekend with a clinch of home ice advantage.

Number to Know:

8 - The plus/minus of defensemen Montana Onyebuchi after his +1 against the Eagles on Friday. That mark is the third best on the team this season, just one behind Aku Raty's plus-nine and three behind Max Szuber's plus-11.

Latest Transactions:

None

ON THE AIR:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on Television on My18 and on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. "The Voice of The Roadrunners" Adrian Denny brings TV play-by-play while Arizona Daily Star's Sports Editor Brett Fera provides color commentary between the benches. Radio coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, following with play-by-play at 7:00 p.m. The game will also be available on AHLtv.

