IceHogs Add Misiak on ATO

April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has signed forward Martin Misiak to an Amateur Tryout (ATO).

Misiak, 19, was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft (55th overall). The 6-foot-2, 194-pound forward spent the 2023-24 season with the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League and recorded 47 points (23G, 24A) in 60 games.

The Banska Bystrica, Slovakia native represented his country at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships and posted three assists in five games.

The IceHogs host the Milwaukee Admirals at the BMO Center tonight at 7 p.m.

