Roadrunners Open Series With 4-3 Win Over Colorado

April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

TUCSON, AZ - Captain Steven Kampfer scored twice in 23 seconds to help Tucson defeat Colorado 4-3 to improve to 40-23-3-2 on the year from the Tucson Arena.

Colorado would score first in period one at the 3:22 mark to take an early lead and momentarily hush the Tucson faithful. It wouldn't take long for a response from the Roadrunners as Captain Steven Kampfer would rip a one-timer and find the back of the net at the 14:12 mark. On the same shift following the draw it would be Kampfer again scoring and giving Tucson the 2-1 lead. Both Kampfer goals were assisted by John Leonard and Cam Hebig and all three of the players had multiple point periods in the first.

Colorado would tie things up in period two on an even-strength goal at 6:42. Tucson goalie Matthew Villalta would record 10 saves in the second period, 10 in the first, and five in the third to end his night with 25 and pick up his 29th win of the season.

With the score all knotted up 2-2 it would be Milos Kelemen taking the puck and burying it behind former Roadrunners goalie, Ivan Prosvetov. Kelemen was assisted by Cam Hebig and Patrik Koch. Hebig would pick up his third assist of the game. Hebig, probably, got tired of just getting assists, so he would follow up his third assist with a goal of his own giving him a four-point night and Tucson the 4-2 lead in the third. Hebig, who was nominated for The AHL's Man of The Year Thursday, was assisted by Ben McCartney and Victor Soderstrom.

The 4-2 lead would be erased by Colorado late in the third after the Eagles would pull their goalie and take the man-advantage. Scoring their third goal of the night at the 18:36 mark would make the final 1:24 nerve raking for Roadrunners fans everywhere. Tucson would hold off the Eagles and secure the two-points.

"You look across the locker room and we have a great group of individuals and leaders. It comes down to everyone who is playing that night buying in and putting the team first. We take it day by day, game by game. We enjoy this victory until we wake up tomorrow and it's a new day and new challenge," said Defensemen Steven Kampfer following Tucson's 4-3 victory on Friday night.

