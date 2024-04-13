Morning Skate Report: April 13, 2024
April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Ontario Reign in their final third jersey game of the 2023-24 season. The Silver Knights will look to wrap the week on a high note after a 6-5 loss to the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday. The Reign, who are currently third in the Pacific Division, head into tonight's matchup after an overtime win against the San Diego Gulls on Friday, April 12.
ON THE LOOKOUT
Forward Mason Morelli tallied two goals in Wednesday's contest against the Barracuda. He now stands fifth overall on the Silver Knights in scoring, with 28 points (13G, 15A) in 54 games. Morelli has four points (2G, 2A) in his last three AHL games and scored his first NHL goal earlier this season on February 19 against the San Jose Sharks.
Dysin Mayo leads all Henderson defensemen in points, with 22 (5G, 17A) in 64 games played. However, he has been held scoreless in six contests against the Reign this year. Mayo was also named the recipient of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award. "It's something that I take pride in, giving back to the community," he said after Saturday's morning skate. "I grew up with a lot of opportunities and privilege...I had good health growing up, too, so when you can help people who weren't able to have those, it's important to do that.
BEHIND ENEMY LINES
The Reign can look to some recent reinforcements from the LA Kings ahead of this battle, as forwards Alex Turcotte and Carl Grundstrom were both assigned to Ontario on long-term conditioning loans. Grundstrom will suit up for his first game since February 13, a 7-0 loss for the Kings to the Buffalo Sabres.
Rookie defenseman Brandt Clarke stands fourth among all active Reign players in points scored this season. He has tallied 41 points (8G, 33A) in 46 AHL games this season, as well as 6 points (2G, 4A) in 16 games with the Kings. Clarke additionally leads all Reign players against the Silver Knights this season, scoring 9 points (2G, 7A) in six games.
FURTHER NOTES
Gage Quinney is week-to-week
Jakub Demek is day-to-day
Bear Hughes is day-to-day
Brandon Hickey is week-to-week
Tyler Benson is day-to-day
Lukas Cormier is day-to-day
