Stars' Comeback Falls Short in San Jose

April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell behind 2-0 in the first period Friday and lost 3-1 to the San Jose Barracuda at Tech CU Arena.

Rookie forward Justin Hryckowian scored his first professional goal in the comeback effort with a 6-on-4 man advantage and 1:34 remaining, spoiling Georgi Romanov's shutout bid in the process, but the Stars couldn't complete the comeback.

Lucas Vanroboys gave the Barracuda a 1-0 lead just over six minutes into the game when he exited the San Jose penalty box and beat Matt Murray on a breakaway. 11 seconds later, Danil Gushchin fooled Murray from a sharp angle in the left circle by snapping a puck into the top of the net.

The Stars put 30 shots on net in the first two periods, but Romanov stopped all 30 to keep San Jose ahead 2-0 entering the final frame. The Barracuda opened their lead to 3-0 when Filip Bystedt snapped a one-timer past Murray from the slot on a power play with 6:01 remaining.

Hryckowian's goal came on a late power play with an extra attacker on in place of Murray, when Matej Blumel's shot glanced off of Curtis McKenzie in front of the net. Hryckowian tapped the loose puck in the crease past Romanov to put Texas on the scoreboard. Romanov stopped 39 of 40 in the win, while Murray stopped 35 of 38 in the loss.

The two teams clash one more time Saturday at 3:00 p.m. PT at Tech CU Arena, before the Stars return home for the final two games against the Manitoba Moose on April 19-20 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

