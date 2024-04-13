P-Bruins Top Comets in Shootout

April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced and made three saves in the shootout to help the Providence Bruins top the Utica Comets 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Georgii Merkulov and Oskar Steen potted goals for Providence in the victory.

How It Happened

Andre Ghantous poked the puck through traffic over to Samuel Laberge in the slot, where he snapped a shot past the stick of the goaltender, giving the Comets a 1-0 lead with 13:58 remaining in the first period.

The puck rebounded off the goaltender's stick to a wide open Merkulov above the crease, where he flipped it into the back of the net, tying the game at 1-1 with 12:27 to play in the first frame. Brett Harrison and Joey Abate were credited with assists.

52 seconds into the third period, Patrick Brown took the puck up the middle on a breakaway and backhanded a shot that rebounded to a crashing Steen, who buried the rebound for a shorthanded goal to give the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead.

50 seconds after the Bruins scored, Ghantous one-timed the puck in the slot past the blocker of the goaltender, tying the game at 2-2.

Jayson Megna scored in the second round of the shootout, while DiPietro stopped all three shootout attempts for the Comets.

Stats

This was the fourth consecutive game that has gone into overtime for Providence.

Steen now has six goals in his last five games.

The shorthanded tally was the team's 15th of the season, which is good for first in the league.

DiPietro stopped 26 of the 28 he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 30 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for-4, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, April 14 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 P.M.6778namp_--

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.