P-Bruins Top Comets in Shootout
April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced and made three saves in the shootout to help the Providence Bruins top the Utica Comets 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Georgii Merkulov and Oskar Steen potted goals for Providence in the victory.
How It Happened
Andre Ghantous poked the puck through traffic over to Samuel Laberge in the slot, where he snapped a shot past the stick of the goaltender, giving the Comets a 1-0 lead with 13:58 remaining in the first period.
The puck rebounded off the goaltender's stick to a wide open Merkulov above the crease, where he flipped it into the back of the net, tying the game at 1-1 with 12:27 to play in the first frame. Brett Harrison and Joey Abate were credited with assists.
52 seconds into the third period, Patrick Brown took the puck up the middle on a breakaway and backhanded a shot that rebounded to a crashing Steen, who buried the rebound for a shorthanded goal to give the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead.
50 seconds after the Bruins scored, Ghantous one-timed the puck in the slot past the blocker of the goaltender, tying the game at 2-2.
Jayson Megna scored in the second round of the shootout, while DiPietro stopped all three shootout attempts for the Comets.
Stats
This was the fourth consecutive game that has gone into overtime for Providence.
Steen now has six goals in his last five games.
The shorthanded tally was the team's 15th of the season, which is good for first in the league.
DiPietro stopped 26 of the 28 he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 30 shots.
The Providence power play went 0-for-4, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, April 14 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 P.M.6778namp_--
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2024
- Phantoms Edge Islanders in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs' Rally Falls Short in Physical Showdown - Rockford IceHogs
- Overtime Win Trims Magic Number to 1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Thomas Milic Made 30 Saves In Home Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Fall to Griffins 3-1; Eliminated from Postseason Contention - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Fall to Rocket 5-1 - Cleveland Monsters
- Admirals Claim Central Division Crown - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Clinch Berth in 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs - Manitoba Moose
- Gaudette Pots 42nd Goal, But Red-Hot Checkers Prevail - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Fall 4-1 to Penguins in Final Road Game of Season - Hershey Bears
- Gushchin Scores 20th, Cuda Fall in OT - San Jose Barracuda
- Checkers Throttle Thunderbirds 6-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins Top Comets in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Penguins Best League-Leading Bears in Home Finale, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Bested by Marlies, 6-5, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Kulich, Levi Leads Amerks To Blowout Win Over Senators - Rochester Americans
- Comets Earn Point Against Bruins In Shootout Loss, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Blumel Leads Stars to Overtime Win in Road Finale - Texas Stars
- B-Sens Beaten By Amerks To Finish Two-Game Set In Rochester - Belleville Senators
- Iowa Eliminated from Playoff Contention in 7-4 Loss - Iowa Wild
- Morning Skate Report: April 13, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Canucks Sign Arntsen to One-Year AHL Contract - Abbotsford Canucks
- Game #69: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs Can Pick up Fourth Straight Win Tonight vs. Top-Seeded Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs Add Misiak on ATO - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 6:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wranglers Drop Defensive Battle with Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Bojangles Game Preview: April 13 at Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Reign Top Gulls in Overtime, 4-3 - Ontario Reign
- San Diego Stumbles in Overtime to Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Edge Firebirds in Overtime - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Open Series With 4-3 Win Over Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Romanov Makes 39 Saves, Cuda Outshine Stars - San Jose Barracuda
- Stars' Comeback Falls Short in San Jose - Texas Stars
- Hebig's Four-Point Night Propels Tucson To 4-3 Win Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Bears Win Kilpatrick Trophy as AHL's Regular-Season Champions - Hershey Bears
- Admirals Earn Come-From-Behind Win - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- P-Bruins Top Comets in Shootout
- Duran's Three-Point Night Helps P-Bruins Past Comets in Overtime
- Providence Bruins Name Michael Callahan Team Winner of 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
- P-Bruins Bested by Americans in Overtime
- Providence Bruins Recall Ryan Mast from Maine Mariners