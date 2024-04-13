Hebig's Four-Point Night Propels Tucson To 4-3 Win Over Eagles

April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







TUCSON, AZ. - Tucson forward Cameron Hebig notched a goal and three assists, while defenseman Steven Kampfer netted a pair of goals, as the Roadrunners defeated the Colorado Eagles 4-3 on Friday. Forwards Riley Tufte, Ryan Sandelin and Peter Holland each found the back of the net in the losing effort. Goaltender Matthew Villalta earned his league-leading 29th win of the season, making 25 saves on 28 shots. Eagles netminder Ivan Prosvetov suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 44 shots.

Colorado would jump on top early, as Holland lit the lamp on the rush with a wrister from the right-wing circle, giving the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 3:22 into the contest.

With both teams playing 4-on-4 after matching minors were assessed, Tucson would take advantage, as Kampfer blistered home a one-timer from between the circles, tying the game at 1-1 at the 14:12 mark of the first period.

Kampfer would strike again just 23 seconds later when he camped out at the side of the crease and steered a pass into the back of the net, putting the Roadrunners on top 2-1.

Still trailing 2-1 as the puck dropped on the second period, Colorado would generate an equalizer when Sandelin fielded a cross-slot pass at the top of the crease and popped it home. The goal was Sandelin's fifth of the season and tied the game at 2-2 at the 6:42 mark of the middle frame.

Tucson would go on to outshoot the Eagles 15-11 in the period, as the two teams headed to the intermission still deadlocked at 2-2.

The Roadrunners would hop back in the driver's seat when forward Milos Kelemen finished a chance from the top of the crease, giving Tucson a 3-2 advantage at the 3:53 mark of the third period.

The lead would grow to 4-2 just 3:14 later when Hebig stuffed home a rebound in the low slot, rounding out his four-point performance.

Colorado would pull Prosvetov in favor of the extra attacker in the final two minutes of the contest and the move would pay dividends. Tufte snagged a pass at the top of the crease and roofed home a backhander, trimming the deficit to 4-3 with 1:24 still left to play in the contest.

With Prosvetov back on the bench, the Eagles would generate several quality chances, but would run out of time, falling by a final count of 4-3.

Colorado finished the night going 0-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, April 13th at 8:00pm MT at Tucson Convention Center Arena in Tucson, Arizona. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.