Checkers Throttle Thunderbirds 6-3

April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Checkers started their final road trip of the regular season on a strong note, throttling the Thunderbirds 6-3.

The Checkers took control early with tallies from Patrick Giles and Ben Steeves in the opening frame and never looked back. The Thunderbirds cut the lead to a single goal heading into the first intermission, but that was as close as they would come to derailing the streaking Checkers.

Mackie Samoskevich unloaded a seeing-eye snipe quickly in the middle frame - cashing in on a carry-over power play - and Gerry Mayhew finished off a slick play from Patrick Khodorenko minutes later to help the visitors snatch back the momentum.

The Thunderbirds would pull within a pair of goals on two occasions, but Charlotte had a rebuttal each time - first via a laser from Will Lockwood to pile onto his eventual four-point night, and finally from a Rasmus Asplund empty-net dagger.

Magnus Hellberg kept any hopes of a Springfield rally under wraps, finishing the night with 25 saves and helping the Checkers double up their division rivals.

The Checkers have won three straight games and have points in eight consecutive contests - their longest such streak of the season ... The Checkers finished their season series against Springfield with a 4-3-1-0 record ... The Checkers are on a seven-game point streak on the road, their longest such streak this season ... Lockwood's four points tied the most by a Checkers player in a single game this season ... Tonight was Sourdif's fourth three-point game of the season ... Lockwood and Sourdif each matched the most assists in a game by a Checker this season with three ... Hellberg has won each of his last four starts ... The Checkers have outshot their opponent in 14 straight games ... Zac Dalpe has fights in each of his last two games ... Steeves recorded his first pro goal and has points in each of his last two games ... Asplund and Sourdif are on three-game point streaks ... Lockwood and Samoskevich each have goals in three straight games ... The Checkers have killed each of their last 11 times shorthanded going back over the last three games ... Ryan McAllister, Cam Morrison, Kai Schwindt, Evan Nause, Riley Bezeau, Brendan Perlini, Andy Welinski, Lucas Carlsson, Mack Guzda and Cooper Black were the scratches for Charlotte.

