San Diego Stumbles in Overtime to Ontario

April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls fell 4-3 in overtime to the Ontario Reign Friday night at Toyota Arena. The Gulls earned points in five of eight games against the Reign this season (4-3-1-0). San Diego's overall record now stands at 25-32-9-1.

Trevor Carrick scored his ninth goal (PPG) of the season, his 41st point of the season (9-32=41). He leads Gulls blueliners in points.

Pavol Regenda picked up his 18th goal of the season in his 100th career AHL contest. Regenda has scored five goals in six games against Ontario this season.

Drew Helleson netted his third goal and earned his 10th assist, his third multi-point effort of the season. He now has 3-10=13 points on the campaign.

Andrew Agozzino picked up his team-leading 36th and 37th assists of the season, setting a new AHL career-high in helpers. His 22-37=59 points on the season are two points shy of tying Sam Carrick's franchise record 32-29=61 points set in 2018-19.

Glenn Gawdin earned his 33rd assist of the season, his third assist in the last two games. He now ranks tied for second among Gulls skaters in helpers.

Chase De Leo collected his 33rd assist of the season, tying Gawdin for second-most helpers among San Diego skaters. He has 4-13=17 points over his last 12 games.

Sasha Pastujov collected his third assist in as many games, giving him points in eight of his last nine games (3-5=8).

Tomas Suchanek stopped 35-of-39 shots in regulation and OT. He also faced the first penalty shot of his AHL career (T. Ward, 4:58, 3rd period; goal).

The San Diego Gulls continue their five-game road swing against the Coachella Valley Firebirds Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Arena (3 p.m. PDT; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Left wing Pavol Regenda

On the rivalry and what it was like out there on the ice:

It started slower but then got heated a little bit. A lot of physicality, a lot of scrums in front of the net. It was a great game. It was on the edge, and it sucks that we are the team that lost today, but we tried to give it everything and no luck.

On the fight that this team has:

That's the whole point. That's coming from the coaching staff. We should play hard every game even without making playoffs because every game matters. Every day we want to get better. We're getting better for next year. We just keep building our game and we showed that. It was just unlucky that we didn't come to the good end.

On what he saw on his play and his line:

I think we were pretty good as a line, with (Gulls forwards Sasha Pastujov and Andrew Agozzino). We created a line, and we were good offensively knowing the corner. It was a great pass and great delivery from Aggie, and I was just lucky to finally score. Our whole line just worked perfectly. I think that was good.

On getting ready for Coachella Valley:

It's a lot of bus rides. Tomorrow we're going to probably just going to go through with it and have a little workout. Early game Sunday so we're excited about it because Coachella is another great opponent, so we want to we want to win.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On if tonight was the embodiment of the Gulls-Reign rivalry:

These two teams are a rivalry, and they are that way for a reason. Over the years, of course, the proximity but two teams that are really coming out to win a hockey game. I really liked our start. Then, I thought the first period got away from us for moments, we got away from the way that we would care to play. We stabilized somehow in the second with some pretty big chances, starting to limit some of their stuff. I thought we played a solid third period and it was a fight. This game was a fight all the way to the end. Appreciate the way our guys fought.

On what the team has to play for in the final six games:

There's a lot to play for. If we're not playing for standings, or making the playoffs, or whatever, there's pride of team and pride of individual. Finishing what you start, finishing with quality, things that matter, and that, I'm pleased with. It's not easy to do, the way that our guys have been able to withstand and withhold some of those tough tests. I thought that we fought hard today.

On tonight being a building block for next season:

It's really difficult to link game 68 or 69, whatever this is, to next season. Our goal is to make sure that we create standards, and our goal is to uphold standards. It doesn't matter if you're down in a game or up in a game or up in a series or down in a series, it doesn't matter. The standards are the standards. Being able to reinforce that through these kinds of games, certainly something that you can start to put roots down with. We've had a lot of growing to do as a group this year but being able to play within our division and keep collecting points, keep fighting, it's growth.

