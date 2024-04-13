Wranglers Drop Defensive Battle with Canucks

April 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







For the second straight night the Wranglers fell to the Canucks by a score of 3-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Rory Kerins picked up his 16th goal of the season in the loss.

The night started much like last as the Wranglers took two penalties early in the game managing to kill the first one off.

However, unlike last night, Abbotsford was able to open the scoring in the first-period with one-second left on their second man-advantage. It was 1-0 less than halfway through the frame.

Wranglers starter Oscar Dansk made some big saves in the opening 20-minutes to keep it 1-0 heading into the first intermission.

Rory Kerins got the scoring started for the Wranglers just under eight-minutes into the second-period as he deflected home a Jordan Oesterle point shot. The score was 1-1.

That would be the score heading into the third period.

The Wranglers picked up a boarding call with 10:59 to go. After a two-on-one shorthanded was broken up, the Canucks went right back down the ice with numbers and retook the lead with 9:50 remaining.

Calgary pulled their goalie with over two-minutes left looking for the equalizer but again on Saturday night the Canucks found the empty net to extend the lead to 3-1 and that was the final score.

The Wranglers finish off the regular season next Friday and Saturday against these same Abbotsford Canucks.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.